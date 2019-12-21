Pooch Pirate steals the Christmas gift from the porch

Loading...

A pirate on the porch has been caught and now sits in the doghouse.

Debbie Goines noticed that her sister's Christmas present had disappeared from her front porch.

"You couldn't understand where the package went," Goines said. "I thought possibly the wind had taken it away."

He watched the video from the camera on his doorbell and saw a thief much more spongy than he suspected.

You can see Max, the neighbor's dog, picking up the package and taking off. The gift, a box full of beef jerky and food, may have been too tempting for the dog to ignore.

"I guess he smelled the jerky and thought: & # 39; This must have been delivered to the wrong house & # 39;" Goines joked.

