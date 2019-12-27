Pontefract florist flowers after best dressed window wins

Loading...

A florist won an award for having the best Christmas window decorations in Pontefract.

Flowerworks on Ropergate received the award for the part of the city's "Christmas track", where downtown organizations entered the festive spirit by decorating their storefronts.

The competition was judged by Pontefract Civic Society and students from local schools: Isla, 11, from St Giles Academy and Ben, eight, from Carleton Park Junior and Infant School.

On Tuesday morning, the children met with the Civic Society, with a pamphlet indicating where the participating showcases were, then they chose a winner, a finalist and a third place out of 30 windows.

The finalist was Jackie’s Florist on Gillygate, and in third place was the Myxology coffee bar on Ropergate.

Paul Cartwright, President of the Civic Society, said, “The students felt that Flowerworks and Jackie’s Florist were very close candidates; the winner offered a natural festive atmosphere both indoors and outdoors.

"While the finalist proposed scenes of winter animals and a traditional nativity scene, third place finally displayed a series of colorful contemporary decorations, both indoors and outdoors."

Flowerworks, Jackie’s Florist and Myxology each received a framed certificate at the awards ceremony.

Mr. Cartwright said: “It was great to see more than 30 locations judged and added to our trail brochure.

"When we looked around, there are so many stores and companies that have installed decorations, which gives us hope to include even more sites in 2020.

"For new ones" For new residents and visitors, the trail helps locate some of our large local businesses, makes people smile.

"And for kids and families, it's a fun way to explore the city in search of decorations."