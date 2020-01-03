Pontefract charity to pick up unwanted Christmas trees in January

Loading...

Friday 03 January 2020

People can get rid of their Christmas trees with a collection managed by the Prince of Wales Hospice.

For a donation of £ 15, the hospice will pick up the unwanted tree.

People must register their interest online before 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 6.

It is hoped that they will be able to collect 500 trees which they believe will cover the running costs of the hospice for a single day.

Volunteers will collect trees from the postal codes of WF6, WF7, WF8, WF9, WF10, WF11 and LS25 on January 9, 10, 11 and 12.

For more information, visit the Prince of Wales Hospice website.