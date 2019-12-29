Politicians collect donations for 31 people displaced by Winnipeg's holiday fires – Winnipeg

Loading...

From Global News

Published on December 29, 2019 at 1:33 pm

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

Two local politicians collect donations for 31 people who were displaced by two fires during the Christmas season.

25 people lost their houses on Christmas Day after a fire in Agnes Street caused a total loss – the building had to be demolished. Six others were driven off by a fire on Furby Street.

CONTINUE READING:

"What do you do?" Families lose everything in the West End apartment fire



The Red Cross provided beds, meals and medication to the hotel for 72 hours, a spokesman said earlier.

However, the homeless now have to find new homes.

According to a press release, NDP MP Leah Gazan and NDP-MLA Lisa Naylor are now hosting a donation center, including clothing, diapers, toiletries, bedding, towels and other household items.

The website is located at 892 Sargent Ave. and is open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The story continues under the advertisement

1:44

The crews are fighting the big fire in Winnipeg, which is under construction

The crews are fighting the big fire in Winnipeg, which is under construction

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR