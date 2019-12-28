Police warn dog owners of meat with pills in West Toronto – Toronto

Loading...

Published on December 28, 2019

Updated December 28, 2019 at 4:33 p.m.

The Toronto police are asking dog owners in part of the city's West End to be careful after officers have repeatedly reported meat with pills and an unknown white substance.

Police said the meat was seen in the Palace Pier Court and Lake Shore Boulevard West areas, where dogs generally run.

Police issued the alarm on Saturday, saying that witnesses had seen the meat in the past three days.

A police spokesman told Global News that they could not find the substance themselves, but advised the public to be vigilant if it was localized and potentially harmful.

There are no reports that dogs get sick as a result of the substance.

Suspicious incident:

Lake Shore Bl + Palace Pier Crt

– In the past 3 days

– Ground beef with pills found inside

– Unknown white matter

– Meat left in an area is run with dogs

** Dog owners in the area advise caution * # GO2498204

^ ie

– Police operations in Toronto (@TPSOperations) December 28, 2019

