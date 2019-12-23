Police: Utah woman exhumed in connection with two missing children from Idaho

Loading...

REXBURG, Idaho – Authorities are looking for two children linked to a suspected death case in Idaho.

Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, have not been seen since September 2019, according to a press release from the Rexburg police department. His mother, Lori Vallow, is Chad Daybell's second wife.

Rexburg police said the parents never reported the disappearance of the children, they have repeatedly lied about where their children are and they are not cooperating with the investigation.

The search began in November when police tried to do a wellness check on the 7-year-old boy after a relative called because they hadn't talked to him since September. The child was adopted and has special needs.

The parents initially said the child was in Arizona, but police said it was a lie.

Although Rexburg police have not revealed the exact nature of the connection, authorities say the new marriage occurred shortly after Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell, was found dead at his home in October.

Initially it was thought to be a natural death, Tammy Daybell's remains have been exhumed in Utah, where she was buried. An autopsy is taking place in December as authorities now investigate what may be suspicious circumstances behind the woman's death.

Police are asking anyone who has information about children to call the Rexburg police or report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.