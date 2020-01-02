Police: South Salt Lake fatal accident driver still intoxicated hours after the incident

Loading...

SOUTH SALT LAKE – A man arrested for allegedly causing a fatal accident on New Year's Day still had a blood alcohol content of 0.085 four hours after the incident, according to police.

Wilonja Lusungu, 46, of Salt Lake City, was arrested for a DUI car homicide investigation.

Lusungu was driving in the 2700 south and 300 west area on Wednesday when he crashed into a car driven by Mavil Labra, 31, of West Valley City.

"The collision is still under investigation, however, the initial evidence at the scene indicates that one of the vehicles involved did not obey a traffic control device and speed seemed to be a factor," according to an affidavit of reservation of the Salt Lake County Jail.

Labra was killed. Lusungu was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries, and then entered the prison once he was released.

Officers who responded to the accident noted that "Wilonja smelled of alcohol, had red eyes, very bloodshot, depressed facial features and obvious" cotton mouth ", or a thick white foam on the tongue and teeth," says the sworn declaration.

At the hospital, approximately four hours after the accident, Lusungu received a breathalyzer test and his BAC was recorded at 0.085, according to the affidavit.