Police search for suspects in two attacks on women in Brampton – Toronto

By Canadian Press staff

Published on December 25, 2019 at 10:24 am

Greater Toronto police are looking for a man who has been charged with two separate attacks on two women.

In the first incident, the Peel Regional Police said a woman suffered minor injuries after being attacked at 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the area of ​​Norton Place Park and Clark Boulevard in Brampton, northeast of Toronto.

Police say around 7:35 p.m. That same day, another woman was reportedly threatened with a knife in the grocery parking lot in the Peel Center Drive area.

She was hospitalized after allegedly cutting her hands during a fight with the suspect.

The police describe the suspect in both cases as a man in his mid to late 30s with a dark complexion, facial hair, and a slim figure.

One of two photos from Peel Regional Police.

Peel the regional police

In the first alleged attack, the suspect had worn a dark blue jacket, gray sweatpants, a gray hoodie, a dark hat and black shoes with white soles.

The second is said to have worn black cargo pants, an oversized camouflage hoodie and black shoes with white soles.

Police say the suspect pulled a cut under his right eye and scratched his face in the second incident.

Investigators believe the attacks are related.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

