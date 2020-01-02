Police say two toddlers died in Chicago after woman stabbed father and jumped out of building

Loading...

Two toddlers died in Chicago Thursday morning after a woman stabbed her 70-year-old father, left a child in a bathtub, and then jumped out of an 11th floor apartment with her 1-year-old child, according to the police.

Chicago police are investigating the apparent attempted murder-suicide that took place in a high-rise building on the South Shore, reports the Associated Press.

They found the woman, in her thirties, on the ground with her 1-year-old son just before 2 a.m. Thursday. It was not immediately clear whether the older child was related to the woman, police said.

The police then found the father of the woman living in the 11th floor apartment with stab wounds to the face and body. A 2-year-old boy was found unanswered in a bathtub, authorities said.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi called the incident "heartbreaking" and did not provide further details on the motive for the crime.

Guglielmi said authorities "assume that it is the woman's children but must confirm it", noting that investigators have not yet been able to interview the man or the woman.

He also said they were looking into whether the woman could be the granddaughter, not the daughter, of the male victim.

The woman's father told police that his daughter stabbed him and jumped out of the 11th floor window with his youngest son, while the other child was left unattended in the bathtub.

The two tragic deaths mark the first homicides in Chicago this year.

The woman and the man are both in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The two toddlers were declared dead at the Comer Children's Hospital, police said.

"It was crazy for me," a neighbor by the name of Rahin told ABC7 Chicago. "I saw it, it was the first thing I saw when I woke up and it's just around the corner. I come here with the dogs at 4 p.m. and I couldn't believe it. "

If you or a loved one suffers from thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting 741741.

