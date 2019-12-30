Police: parishioners kill man who kills two dead at church

Loading...

An armed man can be seen at the top center approached by a member of the security team of the armed congregation during a shootout at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, Sunday. (Screen capture of live video from West Freeway Church of Christ via Twitter)

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (AP) – A man pulled out a shotgun during a ceremony in Texas and shot devotees on Sunday, killing two people before being shot dead by devotees who retaliated, announced the police.

At a press conference on Sunday evening, authorities congratulated the two worshipers who opened fire as part of a volunteer security team at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was not clear if the two people killed were the two who had shot the gunman.

“This team responded quickly and in six seconds the shooting was over. Two of the security force’s volunteer parishioners pulled out their weapons and immediately killed the killer, saving countless lives, ”said Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who also praised state gun laws in fire.

Britt Farmer, senior minister of the church, said, "We have lost two great men today, but it could have been much worse."

Authorities said there were more than 240 parishioners in West Freeway Church at the time of the shooting.

White Settlement Chief of Police J.P. Bevering said the shooter sat on a bench before getting up, taking out a shotgun and shooting a parishioner, who was killed. He said the church security team then "eliminated the threat".

Authorities have not released the names of the victims or the shooter. FBI Special Agent in charge, Matthew DeSarno, said they were working to identify the reason for the shooter, adding that it was "relatively transient" but had roots in the area.

DeSarno also said that the shooter had been arrested several times in the past, but declined to give details.

A church elder told The New York Times that one of the killed was a security guard who responded to the gunman, calling him a dear friend.

"He was trying to do what he had to do to protect us," said senior Mike Tinius.

"It is extremely overwhelming to see anyone committing violence," he said.

Tinius said he did not know the shooter and that the shooting appeared to be random.

A woman who answered the phone at the West Freeway Church of Christ told the AP that she could not answer any questions and that she was told to contact the authorities .

In a live stream of religious service, we can see the gunman get up from a bench and talk to someone in the back of the church before pulling out a gun and 39; open fire. Parishioners can then be heard shouting and hiding under the benches or running while the papers are flying on the ground.

Two people with minor injuries who were sustained while they were hiding to cover themselves were treated at the scene, said MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokesperson Macara Trusty.

Governor Greg Abbott has asked the state to pray for the victims, their loved ones and the community of White Settlement, about 12 kilometers west of Fort Worth.

"Places of worship are supposed to be sacred, and I am grateful to the church members who acted quickly to shoot the gunman and help prevent further loss of life," Abbott said in a tweeted statement.

This is not the first murderous shoot to take place in a Texas church. In November 2017, Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire on the congregation of a church in Sutherland Springs, killing more than two dozen worshipers, before committing suicide. And in 1999, an gunman killed seven people at Wedgwood Baptist Church in Fort Worth before detonating an explosive device and killing himself.

Sunday's Texas shooting was also the second attack on a religious gathering in the United States in less than 24 hours. On Saturday evening, a man stabbed five people while celebrating Hanukkah in an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York.