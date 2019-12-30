Police look for those who rummaged through mailboxes in Barnstead, other cities

Loading...

On Sunday, the mail still stretched along the sides of Route 126 in Barnstead. A Sephora package was seen, the content disappeared. Police say this is the criminal activity of someone who searched in about 50 mailboxes in one night. "It looks like someone was looking for cash or quick checks," said Barnstead Police Sgt. Derik Bettencourt. Early Saturday, between midnight and 3 a.m., police said someone checked the mailboxes. The mail spread across the floor. "It seems that some Christmas cards, birthday cards were opened," Bettencourt said. "I was talking to someone in the city who said a lot of promotions similar to credit cards were opened." Police said mailboxes were also hit in Belmont, Gilmanton and Strafford. The video surveillance of a house in Gilmanton shows a car stopping at the end of approximately 1 hour and a half later, surveillance from a house in Barnstead shows a car doing the same thing there. "At the moment, it just looks like a sedan. We are trying to reduce what kind of sedan," Bettencourt said. Officers received a call from a suspicious man on Route 107 in Barnstead, but they couldn't find it. Now they expect more owners with surveillance cameras. Depending on what was stolen, police said a suspect could be charged with minor or serious crimes. "It's very unusual," Bettencourt said. "There are usually no people going up and down by three cities and take out mail and throw it all over the ground. "

