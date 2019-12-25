Police investigation underway around the Boston parking lot

Loading...

Police blocked the area around a Boston parking lot adjacent to Ruggles MBTA station after an incident around Christmas noon. The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at the Renaissance Park Garage near the corner of Columbus Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. The video of the scene showed multiple Boston police and MBTA traffic police vehicles at the scene, with investigators touring the area. The Sky 5 video showed police investigators at the top of the parking lot, focused around a four-door SUV that had three doors open. Boston Police Commissioner William Gross was standing with investigators next to the vehicle. The Northeast University police sent students an alert about police activity near the Ruggles MBTA station and said they should avoid the area. No additional information was released immediately. The Boston police commissioner was expected to publish more information at a press conference scheduled for later in the day at the police headquarters.

