Police investigating cord from tow truck fires in Toronto, York Region – Toronto

Police are investigating a series of tow truck fires in Toronto and the York region early Monday.

According to Toronto Fire Services, three tow trucks in North York caught fire at 4 a.m. in 30 minutes.

A Toronto fire spokesman told Global News that Drewry Avenue, near Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue, where the flames have reportedly spread to a garage and neighboring house, has been the most serious fire disaster.

One of the other tow trucks burned on a street while the third was in the driveway of a house.

In the third incident, the homeowner was able to extinguish the flames before the vehicle was significantly damaged, Toronto Fire said.

The York Regional Police reported that two tow truck fires were reported in Richmond Hill at about the same time as these fires.

According to the police, the incidents were reported simultaneously, even though they were in two different locations.

Both incidents occurred in the driveways of the houses, one on Collins Court and the other on Wood Lane.

The York police said it is believed that an accelerator was placed under the two tow trucks. Both of the trucks set on fire in Richmond Hill were owned by the same company, but operated under different names.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on suspicious information, but the police said it is believed that all of the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or crime stopper anonymously.

