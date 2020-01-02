Police investigate gunfire in North Edmonton – Edmonton

Loading...

Published on January 1, 2020

Police investigated after saying that a person was injured in a North Edmonton shootout on Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., officials were called to the area of ​​79 Street and 118 Avenue. Police said the victim was a man and his injuries were not life threatening. You didn't say how old he is.

The police did not say whether the shots took place in a building or on the street. They also did not say whether arrests were made.

