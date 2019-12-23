Police in Waterloo find men who are said to have passed out in a vehicle at the intersection with Elmira

Published on December 23, 2019 at 3:18 pm
The Waterloo Regional Police said they were called at Listowel Road and Arthur Street intersection in Elmira, Ontario on Sunday afternoon after a vehicle was reported to have stopped in the middle.
Instead of finding a broken vehicle, police officers found two passed out men inside.
According to the police, the incident occurred at 4:20 p.m. According to the police report, suspected fentanyl was also found when the vehicle was searched.
Police say both men were arrested.
