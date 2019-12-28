Police identify the man hit by a car killed in South Salt Lake

Loading...

SOUTH SALT LAKE – Police identified a man run over and killed by a car in South Salt Lake, near the new homeless resource center.

Duane Nebeker, 67, of Salt Lake City, was hit Friday night while crossing 3300 south at 1000 west, where there is no crosswalk, South Salt Lake police spokesman Gary Keller said in a release. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to Keller.

The 22-year-old woman he was driving was not injured in the accident.

No additional details were released about what could have caused the accident.

Police said Friday that the man had stayed at the men's resource center. It is the third car pedestrian incident near the shelter since it opened.