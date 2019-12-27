Police dog treated for exposure to fentanyl during drug raid

Loading...

A police dog is back after exposure to the dangerous fentanyl opioid during a recent drug raid in Rhode Island. Smithfield police said in a Facebook post that officers were executing a search warrant on a house on December 20 when Ajax began experiencing symptoms of fentanyl exposure. A K9 officer quickly administered the Narcan opioid overdose reversal medication and took Ajax to the Ocean State Veterinary Specialists in East Greenwich. & # 39; & # 39; Officials determined that K9 had an extremely low heart rate and gave him another dose of Narcan. Police say Ajax returned to work the next day. The search was part of the "Operation Mouse Trap," a month-long investigation into drug trafficking in East Providence and Fall River, Massachusetts, which caught 16 people. After the search, police arrested 32-year-old Adriny Bernard, with the intention of delivering cocaine, possession of cocaine and heroin and other charges. Bernard was sentenced to bail without his appearance in court on Thursday. You must return to court on January 2. It could not be immediately determined if you have a lawyer.

