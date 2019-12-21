Loading...

VIDEO: the police dog jumps out the partially broken vehicle window to help stop the driver

Updated: 2:23 PM EST December 21, 2019

WARNING: The previous video contains content that may annoy viewers. The surprising jump of a police dog to a vehicle through its partially broken window helped apprehend the driver. The man, Julio V. Ugalde, 31, was arrested early Friday after a persecution near Los Angeles that passed from Corona to Fontana, according to the news. KABC-TV reported that it drove on multiple highways and that the California Highway Patrol even deployed spikes to stop it, police said. Later, police used rubber balls in their window, according to the television channel. He responded to help and gave several opportunities for the suspect to also surrender, which he rejected, "Corona police said. Finally, the dog, named Duke, attended, reported The Press-Enterprise, who also spoke with the driver of the K-9, who said he only did what he trains every week, Ugalde is accused of stalking and evading the police, police said he was treated in a hospital for minor injuries.

