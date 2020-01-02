Police charge Jack Doherty and Shaylyn Moran with murdered woman using 3D printed pistol

Loading...

Just-engaged couple have been charged with the murder of a 54-year-old Rhode Island woman who injected him with 9mm bullets in his chest with what appears to be a 3D printed pistol, announced the police.

A photo of the suspects in bed, posted shortly after the shooting, bore the caption: "We, a few fighters and shooters".

Pawtucket police said that she was called to Cheryl Smith's home on New Years Day and that she died of several gunshot wounds.

They then arrested Shaylyn Moran, 18, who was dating Smith's son, and her new boyfriend, Jack Doherty, 23, from Albany, in a Hampton Inn. The two were arrested on Thursday for first degree murder and conspiracy and detained without bail.

Detective Sergeant. Christopher LeFort of Pawtucket Major Crimes Square said investigators were still examining the murder weapon, "but it appears to be 3D printed."

"This is the first one I have seen used," said LeFort.

The first successful firing of a 3D printed plastic pistol took place in 2013 and was followed by warnings from law enforcement and a technology ban in some locations.

LeFort said it was unclear where the couple got the gun. He said it looked like a gun Doherty was taking in a Facebook selfie on New Years Eve.

"Omg u better keep it when I'm there," Moran replied to a photo from a Facebook account under an alias, the Providence Journal reported.

In the hours that followed, they each announced their engagement on their Facebook pages. Then the police said they had left the Hampton Inn to go to Smith's home.

