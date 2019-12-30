Police and victims warn against shooting on New Years Eve

Loading...

By MARK GILLISPIE Associated Press

Kaitlyn Kong thought she had been severely beaten in the abdomen as she stood among thousands of people in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina as the New Year arrived one year ago. Her best friend, standing next to her, thought that Kong had been stabbed while blood was flowing from an injury.

It was only when Kong underwent an x-ray that she and the hospital medical staff realized that she had been shot after someone had fired a handgun. bonfire in the air to celebrate the new year.

Although rare, people shot and killed on New Year's Eve parties and other holidays such as July 4 do occur, prompting law enforcement to warn people that bullets fired into the air can endanger people's lives.

Raleigh police lieutenant Mario Campos said the city receives a small number of gunfire calls during New Years Eve celebrations in the city, but would not discuss what is arrived in Kong, claiming that he remains under investigation. Raleigh police then said the shot could have been fired several blocks away.

"Our message has always been not to do it because it is dangerous and illegal in our city," said Campos. “Bullets can travel a long distance. Any shot discharged into the air must descend and land on something. "

A 9-year-old boy in Cleveland was injured in a stray bullet on New Years Eve while watching television in his family's house. The boy's mother refused to be questioned. Another 9-year-old boy in Atlanta was shot in the abdomen by festive gunfire in early January 1 when he and his family started a fireworks display.

A 4-year-old boy was killed in 2010 in Decatur, Georgia, when an AK-47 shell penetrated the roof of a church and hit him on the head while he sat next to his parents during a New Years service.

Kong, then a senior at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, traveled to downtown Raleigh with his friend to celebrate the first family night in the city. Kong, 23, said she was pointing her phone up to capture a video of fireworks while confetti floated over the crowd when she suddenly felt like she was she had been hit "super hard", which prompted her to grab the shoulder of her friend, unable to speak.

Passers-by helped her out of the crowd and a police officer called an ambulance while pressure was placed on the injury.

"I didn't think it was so bad, but I was in a lot of pain," said Kong.

This turned out to be quite serious. The bullet entered his chest and entered a lung, diaphragm and stomach before settling near his hip. Kong underwent a four-hour operation. She recovered enough to return to class a few days later with help. She graduated in May with a diploma in environmental studies.

"If it had been higher, it could have caused permanent damage, to say the least," Kong said.

A 2004 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated that people affected by shots fired in the air are the most likely to be hit in the head.

This happened to the representative of the State of Texas, Armando Martinez, while celebrating the new year at a friend's house in Weslaco, Texas, on January 1, 2017. He and his Family had been waiting in the friend's garage until the gunfire subsided to put out the fireworks, he said.

Martinez told NBC News that his wife had just wished him a happy new year with a kiss when a .223-caliber bullet fell from the sky and entered his skull. He felt, he said, as if he had been "hit by a hammer".

"I was extremely fortunate," said Martinez. "My surgeons said if it went a few millimeters further, I might not have been able to have this conversation right now."

Carl Leisinger III, a retired New Jersey state police major and supervisor of the agency's forensic laboratory, said a 9mm shell like the one that injured Kong generally left the cannon at around 1100 feet per second, then fell back to 200 to 300 feet. per second. The distance traveled by a bullet fired in the air will depend on the wind and other factors, he said.

"She is very fortunate not to have died," said Leisinger.

Kong said she plans to celebrate this New Years Eve somewhere, but not in downtown Raleigh.

"You can't let that stop you from living your life," she said. "Maybe I'm that kind of person."

