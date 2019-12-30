Polar updates Vantage GPS sports watches with the FitSpark, Race Pace and Strava Live segments

Loading...

In October, Polar updated the Vantage V and M sports watches with several improvements and new features. Advanced sleep monitoring and recovery measurement were some of the main improvements observed in that update.

Today's updates of Polar Vantage 5.0 bring an important feature that I tested in the Polar Ignite and I have hoped to see in the Polar Vantage V since I prefer this watch to the Ignite. The FitSpark daily training guide is now present in Vantage V and Vantage M, offering suggested workouts based on your specific recovery, fitness level and training history.

The Polar Vantage V and M 5.0 firmware update is available with the following updated features and improvements. According to Polar, these updates include:

Fitpark : Designed for athletes looking for personalized workouts to help them achieve their fitness goals, FitSpark is a daily training guide that gives athletes a personalized and adaptive orientation based on their fitness level, training history and sleep measurement night recharge With the update, Polar Vantage M and Vantage V will now suggest exercises within the categories of cardio, strength training and performance to help raise athletes' workouts. Athletes can choose between these suggestions, select their favorite sport when doing cardio exercises and then start a training session and follow personalized goals and support exercises. FitSpark works with the data collected on your Vantage M or Vantage V to offer recommended workouts based on your fitness level and goals. For athletes looking to improve their aerobic fitness, gain more strength, strengthen their core and improve mobility, FitSpark can help.

Career pace : Serious athletes looking to decrease their mileage division or train for their next marathon at a particular pace per minute per mile can now monitor their race pace with Polar & # 39; s Race Pace. Race Pace helps athletes maintain a steady pace and reach the target time for a set distance. You select the desired rhythm and your Vantage M or Vantage V will tell you in real time how you are doing. During the training session, the target pace / speed is compared to the training information. You can track how far back or forward it is compared to the preset goal. Race Pace tells you what is the constant rhythm required to meet the stated objective and how much rhythm adjustment is needed to achieve your goal. The career pace is available in both Vantage M and Vantage V. You can also set a career pace goal in the Polar Flow web service.

: Serious athletes looking to decrease their mileage division or train for their next marathon at a particular pace per minute per mile can now monitor their race pace with Polar & # 39; s Race Pace. Race Pace helps athletes maintain a steady pace and reach the target time for a set distance. You select the desired rhythm and your Vantage M or Vantage V will tell you in real time how you are doing. During the training session, the target pace / speed is compared to the training information. You can track how far back or forward it is compared to the preset goal. Race Pace tells you what is the constant rhythm required to meet the stated objective and how much rhythm adjustment is needed to achieve your goal. The career pace is available in both Vantage M and Vantage V. You can also set a career pace goal in the Polar Flow web service. Strava live segments: Polar Vantage V users have the recently added benefit of Strava Live Segments, right from the wrist. Connect to Strava and see how it compares to the performance of other riders and cyclists in various road or trail segments. View real-time data, where the segment begins, how much distance should still be covered and if it is ahead or late of the expected time.

Please note that Strava Live Segments support is limited to Vantage V and will not be present in Vantage M. FitSpark is one of my favorite features in Polar Ignite because it provides several training recommendations to help you change your training regime and also guiding you through new exercises.

Polar has done an excellent job launching regular functions to improve its products and, instead of launching new hardware with incremental software improvements, frustrating those who buy their products and discover a few months later that another hardware purchase is required, it ensures that that existing customers can enjoy the hardware for years. The Vantage V is now available for $ 499.95 while the Vantage M is available for $ 279.95. Vantage V and M are available in a variety of colors, including black, white, orange, blue and black copper.

The Vantage V is one of the only sports watches with GPS that supports operating power without the need for any external heart rate strap or waist / foot pedometer. Since I live on the top of a hill and each of my training runs includes some serious races, I prefer to use race power to control my efforts instead of using rhythm or heart rate.