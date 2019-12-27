Poachers Adam Le Fondre and Jamie Maclaren locked in the race for the golden boots

Loading...

When Adam Le Fondre looks at Jamie Maclaren, he sees himself a lot. As the attackers advance, none offer a large physical presence. Few would say that they are the most gifted on the ball, any more than their main weapon. However, both have the most vital skill for a center forward: an infallible ability to get the ball into the net.

Few forwards in the world score at a rate like Le Fondre from Sydney FC and Maclaren from Melbourne City. The Englishman of the Sky Blues is the top scorer in the A-League, having scored 11 times in 10 games. Maclaren is chasing after 10 goals in just seven games. What stands out most for Le Fondre is not only Maclaren's tally but his style.

Pacesetter: Adam Le Fondre de Sydney leads the rankings. Credit: Getty

"We are very similar," said Le Fondre. "We are also the pioneers of the league, which is obviously useful, so we have to meet our standards to keep our teams up there."

In recent years, the best strikers in the A-League have been either the most powerful, like Besart Berisha, or the fastest, like Roy Krishna. Others have been traditional target men, like Bobo. With Maclaren and Le Fondre, this season has seen the re-emergence of the agile poacher. The two measure only 177 cm but pose aerial threats due to their jump, timing and positioning. They are not the fastest players on their side but they are the strongest in front of goal. They are constantly moving, which makes it harder for defenders to do so. Their best job is to finish the shots from others – collectively, they scored 21 goals and provided a single pass.