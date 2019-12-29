Please enjoy Kevin Harlan, who plays two NFL games at the same time

Loading...

Kevin Harlan is as good as it gets. Whether he calls an NBA game, an NFL game, or literally anything else, Harlan is one of the best play-by-play channels in history 100 percent pleasant and unique to him. This ability shows up whenever Harlan reads too much advertising or a cat that runs on the field during a soccer game is playing in single game mode.

The latest example of this came when he called for the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Chiefs were in an interesting place – if they won and the New England Patriots fell victim to the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City would get the 2-seed in the AFC and earn a first-round reunion. This eventually happened due to a late Dolphins touchdown pass and Harlan decided to ensure that those who couldn't watch due to the NFL sending card were filled in.

So much for that is perfect. Harlan has managed to juggle both games and add a little flair to his touchdown call – I'm also a big fan of his, who admits that he "violates every FCC rule in the book" because it's funny. The Chiefs fans' gradual realization that they will get the 2-seed ban on something catastrophic is also formidable, but the best part is that Harlan is going through week 17 and decides to have fun over everything else.