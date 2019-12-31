Players Resisting the Four-Day Trial Cricket Boost

Loading...

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts suggested last week that the four-day tests were an innovation worth considering, adding that "it is probably more likely than not to be unlikely. middle term".

Mark Taylor and Michael Vaughan are among the notable figures to suggest that the proposed change, intended to free up space on the international calendar while bringing greater certainty to boards and broadcasters, has merit.

Neil Wagner (left) is a five-day trial cricket fan.

However, Tim Paine said he would prefer that the tests remain a five-day competition.

Australian Vice-Captain Travis Head and New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner also said they were skeptical for four days.

"Five days is the ultimate test," Head told reporters.

"We have gone through a rare period where we were able to win tests in four days. But that is quite rare.

"We might not have seen the results we saw in England (during the 2019 Ashes) without the extra day. It plays a lot with the wicket and plays the spin, so I would like that # 39 there are five days left. "

Wagner, ranked second in the International Cricket Council bowler rankings, said he believed strongly in the five-day tests.

"There is always time and other things around, you can waste a day," said Wagner.

"The first two tests (in the current trans-Tasman series) were completed in four days.

"But if you look at the test matches that took place over five days and in one final session, they are some of the most exciting tests in history – and there have been quite a few in the past year. "

South African skipper Faf du Plessis, whose team welcomed Zimbabwe on a four-day test in 2017, had previously argued for the tests to stay five days.

There was initially a lot of resistance from players regarding day-night testing, the most recent major change to the longest format, but the pink ball has now been adopted by most boards.

