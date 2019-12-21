Plane crashes on Lake Massachusetts

Loading...

Plane crashes into Halifax Lake

Updated: 1:09 PM EST December 21, 2019

According to the Duxbury Fire Department, a plane crashed into a lake in Massachusetts. According to a tweet from their public information officer, Duxbury firefighters are providing mutual help for a plane crash on a Halifax lake with their regional spill containment trailer. Business photographer Marc Vasconcellos shows what appears to be part of an airplane that stands out from the icy water in East Lake, as well as the firefighters, divers and ambulances of the Halifax Fire Department on site. More information once available.

WCVB is sending a team to the scene and will provide more information once it is available.

