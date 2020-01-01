Pixel Launcher bug sees icons disappear from the home screen

Loading...

The December security patch introduced a handful of new features for the Pixel setup. However, it appears to contain a small Pixel Launcher bug where app icons randomly disappear from the home screen.

In the past month, some users have noticed that apps from the Pixel Launcher are missing. The actual icon disappears, making the background wallpaper shine through. Strangely enough, the app name remains visible.

This Pixel Launcher bug is slightly more daunting in the favorites box where there is no label and it appears that the app has been completely removed.

At the end of the day, the Pixel Launcher app icons are really just a visual nuisance. If you tap on the empty space, the icon will immediately load and the app will start. It may be annoying for recent additions, but most people have remembered their home screens.

There is no real pattern for when icons disappear from the Pixel Launcher and the bug may be related to the opening animation. It cannot be reliably replicated, but usually comes across a recently used application. That said, I personally lost at least two apps at the same time.

I came across it last month on a Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a, while there are also reports about a Pixel 2 XL. All are running Android 10 on the December security patch. The problems do not seem to be very widespread, but those who have the problem often encounter it when restarting. Hopefully it will be resolved in this month's update.

