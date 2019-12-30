Pixel 4 problems: Google still needs to solve these problems

Loading...

Pixel 4 from Google, at least the XL model, quickly became my favorite phone of the year, thanks to its spicy performance and breathtaking camera. Even I can admit that this phone has problems. A few months after the launch, these are some of the problems that Google has yet to solve with Pixel 4.

Face unlock still works when your eyes are closed

Since it is the company's first attempt to correctly unlock the face, the installation of the Pixel 4 is actually quite impressive. It is accurate most of the time, but even more impressive, it is one of the fastest options out there. Part of the reason why it's so fast is because Google has skipped a crucial security detail.

As described in detail when the phone was first launched, Pixel 4 & # 39; s face unlock works even if the eyes of the authorized user are closed. With that in mind, many quickly realized that this means the phone can be unlocked if that user is sleeping or, somewhat morbid, dead. I personally think the problem was somewhat exaggerated, but it is still a huge overview that needs to be resolved by Google. Fortunately it will be.

Google responded quickly to the problem and said it would solve this problem in an upcoming software update. That was in October, and now we are about to start the New Year and Google has not provided an update when this required update comes, and "coming months" doesn't tell us much.

Google & # 39; s smart white balance trick sometimes fails spectacularly

The camera is a bit like the selling point of the Pixel line-up as a whole and until no-one surprises it even better on a Pixel 4. However, that is a reservation.

On Pixel 4, Google has implemented a new software feature that uses machine learning to adjust the white balance of a photo to make things look natural. At the launch event, Google used the example to ensure that white snow really looks white, even if a blue tint comes from the sky or the environment. That sounds great in theory, but in practice it didn't work out so well.

Sometimes this white balance trick causes the subject of an image to change color. In a popular example, a room that was supposed to be red turned yellow to the one shown above. I personally have only encountered this problem once in a supermarket. As I sent an image to my wife to check if I had bought the right one, the fluorescent white cartridges turned into a morbid yellow, as seen in the third image.

How can Google solve this? Frankly, I think it would be as simple as a switch to turn off this automatic white balance adjustment when needed. Google says the problem was solved, but it is clear that this solution did not work.

Motion Sense needs some work

One of the great new features in the Pixel 4 is the ability to detect gestures with "Motion Sense". This function is made possible by a Soli Radar chip and is very cool in theory. However, it does not work so well.

In the past few months with the help of the Pixel 4 XL, skipping songs has only been working for about half the time, but I really love the ability to just wave at my phone to snooze an alarm or make a phone call to silence. Google can't do much to fix the hardware that Motion Sense relies on in the current Pixel 4 units, but it can add some new usage scenarios that work better. The simple functions as mentioned above that only make the Pixel more aware of what is happening around it, are much more useful than skipping songs.

Google does not do enough to push support for face unlocking in apps

Here is another problem with face unlocking on the Pixel 4 – it doesn't work with many apps. Fingerprint support took a while to roll out to most Android apps, and now we will go through the same process again to make apps work with face unlocking.

At the launch, there were only a few apps that supported face unlocking, and after a few months, that list barely grew. In my case, my password manager, LastPass and the app that manages parts of my car, MySubaru, have both been updated to support face unlocking. Furthermore, I am still waiting for my bank, BB&T, as well as many other financial apps such as PayPal and Cash app to add support.

Realistically, all of this will eventually arrive, but Google needs to do more to push face unlock support. The new biometric APIs are better because they support both the face and the fingerprint. In addition, the new API uses a uniform user interface for biometric unlocking in apps, which is a better experience for users.

How can this be solved? I'm not sure what Google can do to put developers under pressure to use APIs other than forcing it to be approved by the Play Store, but that seems harsh. Anyway, something needs to be done, because in my opinion this has been at least one of the more frustrating Pixel 4 issues.

Updates are strangely slow on Pixel 4

A major advantage of a Google device is that Android updates are supposed to arrive quickly. Pixels usually receive security updates and Android updates faster than any other Android device, but so far that has not been the case with the Pixel 4. The November update was delayed for many and the same applied for December. The December update was even pushed back a full week compared to other pixels for unknown reasons.

Why are updates delayed on Pixel 4? So far, we really have no idea, but it is something that Google needs to tackle. Updates are an important part of the Pixel line-up and it is a bad look to postpone them for apparently no reason. Hopefully it will get better from January.

What is your biggest Pixel 4 problem?

Since I switched to the Pixel 4 XL, I found it a spectacular device, even if the battery life is not as impressive as the competition. I think those who were able to score one of the murderous Black Friday deals will eventually have a device that they will enjoy using.

For those of you who have purchased a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, what is your biggest complaint? Leave a comment below and let us know your experience!

