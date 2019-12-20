Pixel 4 now officially supports T-Mobile eSIM

Loading...

eSIM is still a fairly new technology, but carriers are slowly starting to use it. Google has supported the feature on every Pixel since the second generation and now Pixel 4 owners on T-Mobile can take advantage of eSIM.

A support page of T-Mobile spotted by Android Police reveals that the December update for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL offers official support for eSIM connectivity. Some users have been able to activate this before, but the process should now be much simpler.

That's great to hear because it offers support for two welcome functions.

First, those who have purchased an unlocked Pixel 4 can activate their phone on T-Mobile without needing a physical SIM card from the store or mail. Furthermore, it offers the possibility of dual SIM connectivity. By using T-Mobile with the eSIM, users can use the physical SIM to connect to another network.

If you have a Pixel 4 on T-Mobile, you don't have to use eSIM, of course, but it's a great option if you switch to the network.

