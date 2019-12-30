Pittsburgh receives Ottawa after the 2-goal game from Rust – Ottawa

Loading...

Ottawa Senators (16-18-5, seventh in the Atlantic Division) against Pittsburgh Penguins (23-11-4, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM: The Ottawa senators visit Pittsburgh after Bryan Rust scored two goals in the penguins' 6-4 win over the Predators.

The penguins are 7-7-3 against the opponents of the Eastern Conference. Pittsburgh is seventh in the NHL with 9.2 points per game, an average of 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

The senators are 12-11-4 in the conference game. Ottawa ranks sixth in the NHL with an average of 9.7 penalty minutes per game. Mark Borowiecki leads the team, which plays a total of 40 minutes.

The teams meet on Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMER: Jake Guentzel scored a total of 40 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 21 templates for the penguins. Evgeni Malkin has recorded 10 assists for Pittsburgh in their last 10 games.

Anthony Duclair leads the senators with 31 points, scoring 21 goals and collecting 10 assists. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has scored three goals and six assists for the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Senators: 4-2-4, an average of 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes, with 3.5 goals per game possible with a percentage saving of 0.901.

Penguins: 8-2-0, an average of 3.4 goals, six assists, three penalties and 6.5 minutes of penalty, giving up 2.3 goals per game with a percentage saving of 0.924.

INJURIES: Penguins: Justin Schultz: out (lower body).

Senators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

