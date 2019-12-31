Pitt defeats Canisius behind a strong offensive ... and a terrible defense

Loading...

"(Justin Champagnie), in high school, he was rather a mid-range slasher, around the basket " Jeff Capel It said after Pitt's 79-53 victory over Binghamton on December 20. "That was him. We've tried to expand and make him play a little more on the perimeter and feel comfortable shooting three. We need to take him to where he is doing trios consistently now."

Hey, coach … Is this consistent enough?

Explosion. Explosion. Bangity damn explosion.

That's Champagnie breathing fire beyond the arch a game after comments from Capel, a roller coaster 87-79 victory of Pitt Monday afternoon to move them to 10-3 in the year. Champagnie, who had 5 for 37 of three ground points in this contest, was 5 for 6 (83 percent) in this contest, marking his squad with 21 points, six rebounds and three steals in total.

"It feels good," Champagnie said of his hot start, two triples and the first eight points of Pitt in total, after the game. "My confidence simply goes off when that happens."

Did you get the part where Champagnie had won only five three in this game? And Capel had previously recognized Champagnie's struggles from the depths with a smile, as if saying: "We all know that it has not been good there"?

Yes, it was not a secret, so this development today against Canisius was crucial for Champagnie, and as surprising as it was for fans as well as the media, his teammates and coaches felt it coming. Champagnie said he has been shooting after hours, before hours, at all hours, at least 100 per day, according to his assumption, in an effort to develop his offensive beyond 20 feet of the hoop.

"I was shooting with him (Au’Diese Toney) last night, ”Champagnie said with a point on the podium to his teammate.

However, this game did not end with only Champagnie on the offensive side. Ryan Murphy it was 5 by 9 (4 by 7 – 57 percent – of three) by 16 points, while Xavier Johnson He matched that with 16 of his own in 50 percent of shots and 100 percent (6 by 6) from the free throw line. Trey McGowens He published 14 and Toney recorded 13 to complete Pitt's double-digit attack.

It was the first time that five players scored in two digits in a game in the year, and it wasn't just that five players reached that mark but how those five players reached the mark.

Check it out for yourself:

Champagnie did a little of everything and showed that blow of work in progress from the depths. Murphy ripped him from the center while adding two free throws and a dissident tray. Johnson and McGowens cut and threw themselves to the edge, creating their own shots and reaching the line for 17 of the team's 33 free throw attempts. Toney threw out three offensive boards and added an impeccable 7 by 7 performance of the charity band, thanks to his hustle and bustle. And that particular play there, a very close offensive board, a dribble and a strong shot for two, is more or less the most possible sequence of Au’Diese Toney.

"I feel like I've been fighting so far shooting, so I just do the other aspects to get going, just bouncing and getting easy (layups) and things like that," Toney said after this.

When you look at this Panthers team from top to bottom, all this is exactly what you want to see offensively. His players did what they did in this, playing with their respective strengths, and it was a step forward in the development of the young team and in finding their identity. With the conference game just around the corner, put on your best offensive performance of the season at the beginning of noon after a 10-day vacation break encourages each level.

"It really felt like AAU days," said Toney, Champagnie nodding a seat. "You're used to getting up early in the morning and playing ball."

OK, do you notice how this complete article has been about the crime so far? That is by design. I needed a second to reflect on that defensive performance, the worst of Pitt's season to date. There is a reason why they only won by eight despite all that.

Let's buckle up and go deeper into that now …

• "Thank God we could play an offense today."

Well, that summary was easy. Capel did it with his opening remarks at his post-game press conference.

"He (Capel) entered the locker room and told everyone that we had to go out and play defensively and basically bounce the ball," Champagnie added about Capel's halftime adjustments. "We don't want to go back to the locker room with sad faces. We had no choice but to pick it up."

You can point out the 79 points allowed in the season or the fact that Canisius, like Pitt, put five scorers in two digits, but there is a statistic about everything that tells the story of this:

Canisio 17, Pitt 13.

That is the total offensive rebounds for the game, and it is on its own why Canisius remained alive at all times. Head Coach Canisius Reggie Witherspoon He congratulated Pitt's ability to break the offensive crystal, which felt strange since, you know, his team did even better. I had to stay there:

"Energy" does not appear on a statistics sheet. But if he did, Canisius could have taken the trouble in this case, which is crazy, considering all the good offensive mojo that flows for the Panthers. Champagnie knew it too.

"I just think we got into the game, we weren't (mentally) right," he said.

He continued to talk about "fire" and preparation, but it all came down to one thing: Canisius wanted this, and Pitt was not 100 percent buckled and ready for that kind of effort. Their offense and their own ability to recover and find a late pace saved them, but make no mistake: this was an unconventional victory for this 2019-20 Panthers team.

"We really have to work harder as we move forward to address that," Capel said of his team's effort in the defensive glass.

• That problem could also persist throughout the season.

"We have to understand that the five boys have to do it," Capel said. “We don't have a dominant rebound. That is not … I have trained dominant rebounds. We don't have that. "

• Don't get me wrong here: the crime of Credit Canisius in the equation too. They moved the ball well and generated quality looks, shooting 48 percent on the day.

"I think that against the area we could move the ball and place it in some areas that allowed us to find open people," said Witherspoon.

• Particularly credit Malik JohnsonThe top guard of Canisius who scored 14 points, four rebounds and seven assists while playing the 40 minutes of this.

Capel certainly recognized his impact on the game, and praised him at the post-game press conference:

• While the statistics will point to Champagnie and Murphy having the best games, both McGowens and Johnson approached the end, when it mattered most for dubbing. Having the ball in his hands was 100 percent by design, a point confirmed by Capel when I asked about it:

• On his return to action after missing eight straight games dating from November 15, Gerald Drumgoole He played four minutes, scoring four points while adding two rebounds and two turnovers in 1 for 2 shots and 2 for 2 from the line.

While scoring in his first touch of the game, a wandering pass behind the back in a quick jump could stand out a little more, a point not lost in Capel.

"I thought he did well, except for the only pass he tried to make."

• Are you in the mood for an abundance overflowing with respect and admiration? Listen to Witherspoon talk about Capel for three minutes:

• Pitt matched the best performance of the season by 50 percent (26 to 52) from the field in this, scoring 87 points in the process. They are now 6-1 below Capel when they score 80 or more in a game.

• Eric Hamilton he played only four minutes, giving way to a combination of Terrell Brown Y Abdoul Karim Coulibaly well down.

“Karim just brought energy. I thought the energy level increased when he was inside, ”said Capel.

Nothing more than that. Hamilton scored zero points and recorded only two rebounds, being repeatedly hit on the glass in this one. Capel made the decision to change it.

• It's not that Coulibaly (zero points in 0 for 3 shots, four rebounds in 15 minutes) or Brown (three points in 1 for 5 shots, four rebounds, four blocks in 21 minutes) was much better. Without the star guard game on this one, Pitt loses a lot. But they were a little better than Hamilton, and that's all Capel needed to see.

• Pitt was never left behind in the game.

• The Panthers recorded a total of 26 free throws, shooting 79 percent (26 for 33) from the total line.

• The start of Monday's noon was 100 percent intentional on this one too, Capel confirmed after the game. Pitt will have five noon stitches in the ACC game, and Capel wanted his team to be well adjusted when the time came.

• Is Pitt better than last year at the conference? They had exactly the same record last year before the conference began, so what does Capel see?

"I don't have a rearview mirror, so I don't look last year," he said. "I focus on what we are doing right now and where we are now, so I think we are a better team than last year." I think we have more experience, the core of our team will enter the flesh of the ACC game, since it is not their first time.

• Oh, Canisius College is in Buffalo, something that only 36 percent of my Twitter followers knew without the help of Google. I did not know it either. Learn something new every day.

THE INITIAL LINES

For the Capel panthers:

Xavier Johnson, guard

Trey McGowens, guard

Justin Champagnie guard

Au’diese Toney, ahead

Eric Hamilton, ahead

And for the Witherspoon Golden Taps:

Harmon harmon guard

Malik Johnson, Guard

Akrum Ahemed, Guard

Scott Hitchon, ahead

Jacco Fritz, ahead

