Pirates add veteran coach Glenn Sherlock to staff

While the Pirates had mainly hired younger coaches in the early stages of filling their Major League personnel, they broke that trend on Monday.

The Pirates have hired Glenn Sherlock as a major league coach. Sherlock, 59, has 36 years of experience in professional baseball.

Sherlock's main focus will be to train pirate hunters and execute prevention. It will also assist the manager Derek Shelton and bank coach Don Kelly with preparation and handling of the game.

The Pirates were considering adding a quality control coach while gathering their staff. While the Pirates did not refer to Sherlock's position as such, their responsibilities verify almost all the boxes of a quality control coach.

Sherlock spent the last three seasons with the Mets. He was his third base coach for two seasons before moving on to the first base training frame in 2019. He was the Mets capture instructor during the three years.

Before going to the Mets, Sherlock spent 19 seasons as part of the Diamondbacks coaching staff. He was his 1998-2016 capture coach, and spent 14 years as his bullpen coach, three as his bank coach and two as his third base coach.

At the moment, the Pirates have two receivers on their list of 40 men: Jacob Stallings Y Luke Maile. Both have a very good reputation as defenders, but they fight at the plate and have never been asked to be more than a major league backer.

Another approach for Sherlock will be to improve the defense of the Pirates, which was among the worst in baseball last year. His 121 errors were the most in the National League, and his -53 defenses saved were the fifth worst total in baseball.

