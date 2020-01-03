Pirates add Astros executive Oz Ocampo to the main office

Loading...

The pirates are adding Oz Ocampo, one of the architects of the Astros international talent portfolio, to its main office.

Ocampo had been with the Astros for the past seven seasons. He was director of development for international and Latino players from September 2012 to September 2017 before being promoted to special assistant to the general manager. He was also an interpreter for the Latin players of the team.

He will be a special assistant of the player staff with the Pirates.

Ocampo went to Twitter on Friday to announce the news.

Back to my exploration roots. Thanks Houston! @astros @pirates @mlb pic.twitter.com/qEaSEyIh9Q

– Oz (@OcampoBaseball) January 3, 2020

More to come.

