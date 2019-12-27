Pippa Middleton shows his toned body during his family vacation in St. Barts

Loading...

Pippa Middleton spent the holidays in the sun in St. Barts.

Kate Middleton's younger sister was photographed with her husband, James Matthews, enjoying a beach day on her family vacation this week, showing her toned body in a white polka dot bikini. She gave birth to her first child, a son named Arthur, just over a year ago.

Pippa's parents, Carole and Matthew Middleton, were also traveling, but Sister Kate was at home in the UK for Christmas with her husband, Prince William, their children and the royal family.

James's father, David Matthews, owns the luxurious St. Barts hotel, Eden Rock.

Pippa, 36, and James, 44, were photographed taking a dip in the ocean with their glasses on and walking along the shore.

The couple frequents the French-speaking Caribbean island and were seen on vacation there in early 2019.

Pippa has said that swimming was one of her favorite exercises during pregnancy.

"As the months go by, you feel heavier every day, but being in the water gives that floating and light sensation that calms and soothes the body, counteracts increased back tension and stretches the legs of the growing bump ", wrote. in a column "It is without impact, smooth and relaxing".

