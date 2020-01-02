pink ball, four days on an empty spot

Loading...

Which sounds strange given that we were talking about the wonder and mystique of the cricket test just three months ago after Australia retained the ashes in England after one of the streaks. the most captivating in the history of tiny urns.

Is the test cricket match really dying?

Over 200,000 fans attended the Boxing Day Test at CWM, with a crowd of over 30,000 expected for the first three days in Sydney. TV rankings were also up for the Boxing Day Test compared to last year, so there is still life in the old girl.

Internally, however, both at NSW Cricket and the all-powerful SCG Trust, the discussion of the financial benefits of future pink ball testing is very much alive.

There will be no drastic change for the Test Against India next year and it makes sense: Indian fans would show up if it was played at 3 a.m.

But the talk about a Sydney day-night test is very real.

The problem for Sydney – and Melbourne too – is that playing day-and-night tests means Cricket Australia cannot schedule an evening Big Bash League game at the height of the holiday season.

You see, the BBL has become the golden river of cricket. He was responsible for much of the $ 1.2 billion television broadcast deal signed with Seven and Fox Sports last summer. It catches the attention of children, time-strapped parents and sociable adults who enjoy attending sporting events where they have to pay minimal interest in the sport while supporting the bar.

Personally, I have no interest in Twenty20. "We are not interested in someone as old as you," replied a cricket administrator cruelly yesterday, even if it is not the first time that someone on said.

The sight of more than 35,000 SCG fans last week watching the Sixers beat the Thunder in a super-strained tiebreaker highlights the beauty of the format: people stay until be finished because it only lasts three hours – not all day.

There is an argument that Twenty20 helps test cricket because it is a gateway to sport for new fans; that children slapping these abandoned inflatable bong bong sticks will also develop a keen interest in red ball cricket over time.

But should the traditional format of the game sell its soul to keep them interested? Should it be reduced to a McHappy meal, allowing new fans to barely slow down as they pass through the drive-thru before grabbing the bag and padding it?

Australian horsemaker Nathan Lyon spoke for many of us when he called the four-day cricket campaign "ridiculous".

Spinners like Lyon have the most to lose, because the Conservatives prepare the wicket to suit fast bowlers and get a result within four days. They've already become the ugly stepson, struggling for any meaningful ride on passing locations that have a tonal personality.

The game already has two abbreviations: cricket 50 and cricket 20 and more. Does it need a third party? We already have four days of cricket: the Sheffield Shield barely watched. What about the real test – mentally and physically – of five days of cricket research?

As for the idea of ​​a pitch drop-in at SCG, it was pushed to the bottom of the backburner.

The Trust has set up a subcommittee to explore the issue, but an appointment cannot occur physically due to access problems in the middle of the field.

Only when the O’Reilly or Brewongle stands are down will he seriously consider using a walk-in wicket. A quick glance at the massive hole where Allianz Stadium once resided next to the SCG reveals the speed with which new stadiums are torn down and rebuilt in this city.

What is most critical for the future of the cricket test and the Sydney test is who plays – not when and for how long he plays.

Ian Chappell nailed, as usual, during the Boxing Day Test: "I personally believe that cricket without a cricket test will not be cricket at all."

So, let the cricket test be the cricket test: five days of exciting, frustrating, incredibly boring, on the edge of your seat, submissive and curvy without an inflatable bang bang stick in sight.

Suite and sour

Bush fire crisis means Prime Minister Scott Morrison is unlikely to attend the first day of the test, but it's okay because the most influential man in the country – broadcaster Alan Jones – will be at the front and center of the Trust Suite.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall if Jones – a longtime administrator – collides with outgoing President of Rugby Australia Cameron Clyne, who was invited to attend the first day. Jones has rescued Clyne repeatedly through his 2 GB program on the shabby state of rugby.

Alan Jones was an outspoken critic of Cameron Clyne. Credit: Getty

General Manager of NRL Todd Greenberg, former boss of the FFA David Gallopand owner of Magic Millions Katie's page (with her plus one, husband Gerry), will also be present.

Elsewhere later, Neil Harvey and Alan davidson are sure to remember their final test at SCG in 1963 … which ended in a lackluster draw, which caused terrible predictions about the future of cricket testing.

Curtain Call

Regarding the massive hole in the aforementioned ground, this column was assured that work will finally begin on the new Allianz stadium in February with a "hopeful" completion date in the middle of 2022.

Sydney FC blew up 45,000 seats with no LED curtains after project costs skyrocketed from $ 100 million to $ 828 million, with the general manager Danny Townsend threatening to take up matches elsewhere when the club's rental agreement expires in 2027.

Don't be afraid, Sydney FC! There is a chance that you will have your LED curtain with a few behind-the-scenes maneuvers to make sure that the roof is configured so that a curtain can be installed in the years to come. Who will pay, everyone guesses.

An alternative for the Sky Blues could be to find more supporters.

Eels send help for Sivo

Parramatta, football chief Mark O'Neill arrived in Nadi to support the winger Maika Sivo as he faces a charge of indecent assault following an incident involving a waitress late in the day after Christmas in a luxury Fijian resort.

It remains unclear when – or if – the 26-year-old will be allowed to return to Sydney.

Maika Sivo is the latest LNR star to be referred to the Competition Integrity Unit.Credit: NRL Photos

He will file a plea for the prosecution on Tuesday and is expected to assert his innocence after telling officials in Eels that he was simply trying to get the woman's attention, not enter it inappropriately.

Last year, the NRL's top scorer also tries to lift the travel ban so that he can return to training in Parramatta while trying to erase his name. .

The quote

"A shark hit the rudder, broke its back and the boat sank. It kills me, this race. "- David Witt, skipper of the supermaxi Scallywag, explains the bad result of his yacht in the Sydney at Hobart … I'm just waiting for someone to launch a Change.org petition to ban boats from the ocean.

Thumbs up

It’s still far from the glory years of Damien "Three-O" Keogh, James "Alabama Slamma" Crawford and of course, "Neon" Leon "Above the Rim" Trimmingham, but the NBL absolutely flies this summer with a tight composition, record crowds and quality players.

Thumbs down

Worrisome reports from Melbourne indicate that All Black Jordie Barrett was kicked out of the CWM for spitting out half a plastic cup of overpriced average quality beer… Pray that none of these security guards will work in the pub when Herald Sport does not meet the deadline.

It's a great weekend for …

Sydney's new tram, which faces its first real test for a major sporting event when Australia welcomes New Zealand to the SCG. How exciting!

It's an even bigger weekend for …

Ken Rosewall Arena, who will face his first real test for a big sporting event since he was given a new roof. It hosts the first round of the ATP Cup. How exciting!

Andrew Webster is sports editor of the Sydney Morning Herald.

