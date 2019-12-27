Pinderfields hospital staff receive special dedication

Loading...

published:

10:04

Friday December 27, 2019

One author dedicated his first illustrated children's book to staff at the Pinalfields Spinal Injuries Center, who helped him recover from a life-changing accident.

Brian Abram was training for a bicycle fundraiser in Spain in 2013 when he had a terrible accident. He was in a coma for several weeks and spent a year in the hospital. He is completely paralyzed from the waist down and is now a full-time wheelchair user.

Inspired by his grandson Charles, Brian decided to write a children's book to show young people that being in a wheelchair should not stop you from having fun and enjoying life . The Adventures of Papi Wheels! imagine all kinds of ways for his grandfather to experience adventures. In the first book "Charlie’s Big Idea!", Grandpa unwittingly finds himself at the skateboard park, and in another he is propelled around the supermarket by a fire extinguisher that his grandson has attached to his wheelchair.

Brian said, "Most patients with spinal injuries arrive at Pinderfields in very poor condition. You are like a baby because you cannot even control your bodily functions and you can also be mentally in a very difficult place. You leave your dignity at the door. During your stay in the spinal unit, the incredible staff will rebuild you. They show you how to manage these functions. They show you how to take care of yourself and how to make the most of your new situation. And above all, they give you back your dignity. "

Beverley Swales, room director at the center, said, "We are extremely honored that Brian has chosen to dedicate his very first book to our team."

All proceeds from Brian's first book (from www.grandadwheels.com) will go to the Spinal Injuries Association and Back Up.