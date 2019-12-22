Pignanelli and Webb: What will politicians find in their Christmas stockings?

Loading...

Pignanelli Y Webb: 2019 has been a wild and crazy political year. And 2020 promises to further intensify the drama and intrigue. We decided to analyze what benefits politicians ask Santa to place in his Christmas stockings to help them survive the great election year. There are no comments on whether we obtained an order from FISA to carry out this spying.

Congressman Ben McAdams: Santa, please give Mitt Romney the courage and wisdom to vote against absolution at the Senate trial next year. I really need the political coverage.

Senator Mitt Romney: I hope at least a supply of Twinkies for three months will fit in my sock. That should give me a solution big enough to overcome the Senate trial.

Senator Mike Lee: I really want a Judiciary Committee hearing on the Horowitz report to be able to question former FBI Director James Comey. It belongs to the naughty list.

President Donald Trump: Santa, if the Senate overwhelmingly acquits me and the Democrats apologize for their horrible behavior, then I know you're real. Otherwise, you are FALSE NEWS!

President of the house Nancy Pelosi: Now that the left-wing members of my caucus got their political judgment, keep them quiet this election year in the Green New Deal, Medicare for All and the other leftist fantasies.

Former representative Fred Cox and his petitioners of anti-tax reform: We only need one important miracle: 115,689 signatures by January 21. Santa, visit those houses in 10 minutes on Christmas Eve. Just get your signatures.

Minority leadership of the US Senate UU.: Witnesses, we need more witnesses. It will not help to condemn the president, but we can extend this forever.

Leaders of the National Democratic Party: Santa, we demand that you immediately give all elves a minimum salary of $ 15 per hour, diversity training, safe places, automatic citizenship, universal medical care and mandatory "wake up".

Leaders of the National Republican Party: Santa, like an older white man from northern Europe, you understand us. Please teach us how to deal with political correctness.

Leaders of the libertarian party: Santa, we philosophically oppose your monopoly and demand that you open the delivery of gifts to private competition such as FedEx, Uber and DoorDash. In addition, your "naughty and pleasant" list is an invasion of privacy and must cease immediately.

Governor Gary Herbert: I do not ask too much. A quiet last year in office and a legacy as "best governor."

Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox: More surveys please. I love that he leads Huntsman and the possibilities of boasting humbly on Twitter.

Jon Huntsman Jr: Nothing big for me. Perhaps a small reminder for Utahns that experience, global relationships and the ability to make difficult decisions are more important than "kindness." In addition, I will eliminate the food tax again.

Candidates for Governor Aimee Winder Newton and Jeff Burningham: Santa, how about we deliver our brochures in everyone's stockings to remind them that we exist?

Erin Mendenhall, elected mayor of Salt Lake City: Santa Claus, please, help me to do the impossible: stay friendly with the Legislature and the business community while keeping my liberal voters happy.

National media: Nothing for us this year. Three years ago, Trump brought us non-stop, the gift he continues to give: more audience and publicity and the opportunity to demonstrate our highest quality: self-righteousness.

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams: I just need a little more public understanding of the great benefits of comprehensive tax reform.

President of the Chamber Brad Wilson: Please, Santa. I never want to hear the words "tax reform" again.

Congressman John Curtis: Please help me pass legislation that requires me to test products at various motorcycle manufacturing plants across the country.

Congressman Rob Bishop: Santa, remember my medicinal needs: a Diet Dr. Pepper truck.

Congressman Chris Stewart: My 15 minutes of fame on cable news shows have been fun. How about more televised audiences in Congress next year? I am used to expressing moral outrage to the Democrats.

President of the Republican Party of Utah Derek Brown: Please give me a small gift: a candidate who can defeat Ben McAdams.

Leaders of the Utah Democratic Party: Sorry for our confusion. If we ask Santa for something, then we are hired an old white man. Wishing joy during the various celebrations of this season can offend or give pleasure, triggering unknown emotions and committing cultural appropriation, so we refrain. Therefore, we wish you wonderful moments on that date of December 25 if it is something you want, otherwise, no. Just to be sure, we apologize.

Deseret News: Merry Christmas to our readers and thanks for supporting our least favorite charity: Pignanelli & Webb.

Pignanelli Y Webb: We're not sure if we're on Santa's nice or naughty list because he doesn't speak to us for fear that a mention in this column will destroy his reputation.

In any case, since they please everyone for free, we wish all our readers a Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Wonderful Kwanzaa, spectacular Festivus!

Republican LaVarr Webb is a political consultant and lobbyist. Email: [email protected] Democrat Frank Pignanelli is a lawyer, lobbyist and political advisor for Salt Lake. Email: [email protected]