Pickup truck hit home on Bayside Drive in Saint John: N.B. Police – New Brunswick

By
Rhonda Vance
-
0
19
Pickup truck hit home on Bayside Drive in Saint John: N.B. Police - New Brunswick
Loading...

Published on January 1, 2020 at 2:34 pm

Smaller font
Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font
Increase the font size of the article

A +

Emergency crews in Saint John, N.B. answered a phone call Wednesday morning after a pickup truck left the street and crashed into a house.

Police said it happened just before 9 a.m. on Bayside Drive east of Expansion Avenue.

READ MORE: The death of a 7-year-old woman in Rothesay is classified as suspicious: police

The police have not commented on whether charges are brought or not.

1:16
Driver who drove home during a restricted driving investigation and caused a gas explosion: London police

Driver who drove home during a restricted driving investigation and caused a gas explosion: London police

The story continues under the advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

,

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here