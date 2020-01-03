Pick your poison: The potential Iranian responses to US drone strike

Loading...

Enlarge / TEHERAN, IRAN – (FILE): A file photo dated September 18, 2016 shows the Quds Force commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Qasem Soleimani during the meeting of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with the Revolutionary Guards, in Tehran, Iran.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The missile murder last night of the commander of the Quds Force Corps of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Major General Qasem Soleimani, and four other senior Iranian officers has prompted vows of revenge from the Supreme Leader of Iran and other members of Iran's leadership. Those votes have expressed concern about Iran's physical and electronic attacks against the US. UU. And other objectives, including an expansion of the aforementioned expansion attempts of cyber attacks by hackers sponsored by the Iranian state.

A spokesman for the Department of Defense said in a statement about the attack: "Under the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive measures to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani … General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack US diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. "

The attack, apparently launched from a drone against the Soleimani caravan while leaving Baghdad International Airport, also reported that it killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the leader of the Iraqi militia Kata & # 39; ib Hezbollah, the force that The United States blamed a December 27. The 2019 rocket attack against a base operated by Peshmerga that killed an American contractor and wounded several US soldiers there as part of a training operation. The Department of Defense spokesman alleged that Soleimani had organized that attack, as well as the protest and assault on the US embassy in Baghdad this week.

Al-Muhandis was also the deputy chief of the Popular Mobilization Forces, the militia group called to fight against the Islamic State. Iraqi government officials, including Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, were outraged by the attack. The official spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Defense said in a Twitter post that the MOD was crying for al-Muhandis, "who was martyred last night after an air attack carried out by US planes near Baghdad International Airport with several employees of the Popular mobilization organization. "

An Al Arabiya report states that Soleimani was killed by a "Flying Ginsu" Hellfire R9X missile, which explains that Soleimani's ringed hand and other remains of victims were "cut into parts." But since several vehicles were attacked and vehicles exploded, that seems unlikely. Soleimani controlled much of Iran's foreign policy and reported directly to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A heterogeneous mixture of responses

Iran's options for a response to the United States are limited only by how much Iran's leadership wants to escalate the spirit of war. At the lower end of the spectrum, Iran has already demonstrated its desire and ability to launch cyber attacks against US companies. The Department of Homeland Security issued a warning about a possible wave of destructive attacks from Iran last summer. Microsoft reported in October that Iranian hackers had targeted a US presidential campaign (which Reuters identified as President Trump's).

And in December, IBM X-Force reported the discovery of a new variant of Iranian "cleaner" malware in an attack against companies in an unidentified Gulf state. The attack was associated with the Iranian threat group "Oilrig" (also known as APT 34). Another Iranian threat group, APT 33, has been attacking industrial control systems in the US. UU. Through a series of password spraying attacks against manufacturers, industrial equipment suppliers and other companies associated with industrial controls, according to Microsoft security researchers. Other attacks have focused on US energy companies.

Dmitri Alperovitch, co-founder and CTO of the security firm CrowdStrike, presented the most immediate potential responses:

Possible Iranian reprisals that we could soon see the murder of Qassem Suleimani:

* Terrorist attacks against US and US interests in Iraq and throughout the Middle East

* Orientation of Saudi oil and other critical infrastructures (kinetics and cybernetics) 1/2

– Dmitri Alperovitch (@DAlperovitch) January 3, 2020

However, these types of attacks are at the lower end of the potential threat spectrum. Iran could use its own drones to attack US personnel in Iraq or launch the same types of attacks that have taken the lives of hundreds of US service members in the past two decades, with improvised explosive devices, rocket attacks or internal attacks in training facilities They could close the Strait of Hormuz to tanker traffic and attack ships with drones. They could attack Saudi oil facilities with drones as they allegedly did in the past.

The answer is likely to be any or all of these things in some combination. Meanwhile, the United States faces the possibility of the Iraqi parliament expelling its forces from Iraq after what is considered a second violation of the nation's sovereignty, and there could be a loss of access to intelligence about activities in Iran and Syria . Whatever happens, the next few weeks and months in the region (and anywhere else, possibly) will be ugly and messy.