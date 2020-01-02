Photos show damage to the US embassy in Baghdad after the attack

Loading...

New photos taken by the Associated Press show the extent of the damage done to Iranian-backed militia fighters by the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad during the New Year's attack.

The photos, released by the AP on January 2, reveal burned-out rooms, broken windows, and piles of rubble scattered inside a checkpoint kiosk and reception room around the heavily fortified green area.

Pro-Iranian militiamen and their followers are seen through a broken window at a burned checkpoint outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020

(Associated Press / Khalid Mohammed)

Reuters reports that pro-Iranian militiamen and Iraqi protesters were unable to enter the main site thanks to the swift response of Iraqi and U.S. security forces who fired tear gas into the crowd.

Smoke rises from the U.S. Embassy reception room, which was burned by pro-Iranian militia officers and their supporters in Baghdad, Iraq, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. (Associated Press / Khalid Mohammed)

In response to the attack, the Pentagon has tasked 100 Marines with a special marine air-to-surface task force to reinforce the message.

Since Thursday, 700 paratroopers from the 1st Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division have been deployed to Kuwait if they are needed in Iraq.

"We are confident that the integrity of this message is strong and it is very unlikely that anyone will physically overwhelm it," General Mark Miley, chairman of the chief of staff, told reporters Thursday. "There is enough fighting power for the air and the ground so that anyone who tries to overrun it will come across a circular saw."

, (tagsToTranslate) Embassy Attack Fallout (t) Embassy Baghdad (t) US. Marine Corps (t) News (t) Photos (t) u. Army (t) Iraq (t) Iraq in the future