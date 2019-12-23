Photos: Photographic return to 2019 in the oil city

Loading...

Jerry Kelly stands at his workstation where he cleans and operates the dry cleaning machines of Wardrobe Cleaners on Thursday August 8, 2019. Kelly started as a delivery man in 1953 and eventually became co-owner. The company closed this year after 103 years in the same place. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – Towards the end of the year, it is usual to take a break and think.

In our case, we do it with photos.

At Oil City News, we often use visual journalism to capture happier, lighter events. Inevitably, there are also times when we need to focus on tragedy and grief.

Between celebrations and grief, there are the little moments that make up the life of a community. We hope you enjoy these moments of 2019, and we look forward to documenting the oil city in 2020.

Outgoing city council member Kenyne Humphey wears wig and cell phone during video compilation of her many hair styles during 12 years on council while Jesse Morgan and Dallas Laird watch in first session of 2019 on Tuesday January 8 in Casper. The three board members all said goodbye and handed their seats over to three new members. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon waves to the crowd as new Governor Mark Gordon watches the inaugural 2019 Cheyenne Gala on January 7. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) A family tobogganed on the hill behind Washington Park near the end of a snowy day on Monday January 21 in Casper. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Rebel, an English bull terrier, waits with his owner Danielle Zitterkopf during the head dog hunt race at the Canines for Charity Sled Dog 2019 event on Saturday January 26, on Casper Mountain. The purpose of this race was for the handlers to run the sled without the dog jumping. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Officer Jacob Carlson kneels with his son, Zane, as people wish him luck at his retirement meeting Thursday, January 31, 2019 in Casper. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Students at Paradise Valley Bilingual Immersion (DLI) perform in a room celebrating Chinese New Year on January 31. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Josh Norcross, 23, plays the VR Rec Room game on PowerUp Gaming Salon on February 1. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Breathing equipment for ice cream cakes after teams put out a fire that destroyed a work shed on Bryan Stock Trail on February 6. No one was injured. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City Models and accessories are grouped in Macy's zones in the Eastridge shopping center on February 12, because the stock is reduced during its closing sale. Macy's parent company announced in late December 2018 leaving the Casper market. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) The “ Super Snow Moon '' rises behind the cloud cover on the horizon on February 19 in Casper. ( Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Bloody Kevin Anderson of Kelly Walsh leaves the mat after beating Vincent Genatone of NCHS in the opening rounds of the 2019 Wyoming High School State Wrestling Championships on February 22, at Casper Events Center. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Maya Drengenberg, 2, is bundled up waiting outside as firefighters finish containing a garage fire at her home in Casper on Tuesday, February 26. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City ) The mourners gather in front of the chapel after a service c Memorial for Deborah Steplock on Tuesday March 5 at the Highland Park Community Church in Casper. Steplock, who was shot and killed by him An adult son from her home was buried in Memphis, Tennessee, where she was born. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Devotees gather at Our Lady of Fatima during the Ash Wednesday Mass on March 6 in Casper. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Davion Mcadam of KW celebrates after his close victory over Cheyenne Central in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Wyoming 3a / 4a High School Basketball Championships March 7 at Casper College. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Dakota Markisich, 6, strokes a beagle during "Legs to Read" on Saturday March 11 at the Natrona County Public Library in Casper. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) John Snider tries to dig up his car for a trip to the store on March 13 in downtown Casper. A winter storm resulted in heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions throughout much of Wyoming, resulting in the closure of schools, businesses and roads. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) The light of the scene shines in the wings as an actor awaits his response during a dress rehearsal for the production of "Oklahoma!" By NCHS on March 12. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) The popular music collective Postmodern Jukebox performs at the Casper Events Center on April 4. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Emotions are high after RJ Gunter of Green River bowed to Tru Reed at the age of 8 and under at the State Children's / Cadet Championships the Wyoming Amateur Wrestling Association on April 12 at the Casper Events Center. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Zachery Doane throws a rugby ball with his Teacup Yorkie, Jayven, during a lunch break at Washington Park on April 23. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Kaisha Brown, 13, Madi Park, 12, and Cheyenne Crouch, 12, participate in a birthing demonstration with the help of a training dummy in Mother and Baby Unit on National Day Let's Invite Our Daughters and Sons to Work April 25 at Wyoming Medical Center. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Lionel Adams watches the Vietnam Wall of American veterans traveling May 2 at Casper College. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Parents and students gather for the third fifth-year art exhibit at the Nicolaysen Art Museum on May 2. The event took place in conjunction with the first Casper Art Walk of 2019. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Natrona County High school student Maille Gray, 17, speaks during a "climate strike" on Friday May 3 in Washington Park. Outdoor enthusiast Gray organized a local strike in collaboration with a global youth movement demanding action on climate change. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Section chief Jason Lutz comforts his daughter Lindsey Lutz, 8, while son-in-law Camden Kler, 11, watches before a deployment ceremony begins for the Wyoming Army National Guard 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery in May 8, at Natrona County High School. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Students use binoculars to identify birds in nearby trees during bird watching activities at Wyoming Outdoor Expo 2019 on May 10 at the Casper Events Center. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Joan Dietz kisses her 55-year-old husband Jon Dietz after a ceremony at the Shepherd of the Hills Assisted Living in honor of his service in the military on May 10. Joan calls Jon "the love of my life". Two veterans received the honors before moving on to the Central Wyoming hospice. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Gerald and Wilma Radden watch the flags be lowered to half staff during a short Peace Officers' Memorial Day ceremony on Wednesday May 15 in front of the police department headquarters from Casper. Jerry's grandfather, Constable Scott Radden, died in the line of duty in 1925. He remains the only Casper officer to have died at work. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) On May 18, Chayci Russell of KWHS sprints to the finish of the girls' 200-meter 4A preliminaries (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Rebecca Mothersbaugh, WSO violinist and violinist , embraces new music director Christopher Dragon after his official announcement on May 24 at the Lyric. Dragon was chosen after a year-long search and a season of guest chefs. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Rhiana Valenzuela, 18, stands with her son Nykolye Wurtz, 5 months, before walking with her class at the graduation ceremonies at Roosevelt High School 2019 on Thursday, May 30, at Casper Events Center. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) NCHS students gather in the late afternoon sun before the graduation ceremonies on May 30 at the Casper Events Center.kw (Dan Cepeda, Oil City ) KWHS graduates are waiting to enter the Casper Events Center on May 31. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Finley Short, 5, runs to kiss his father, Craig Short, as he runs the Casper Marathon on Sunday June 2 in downtown Casper. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Children play during the opening day of the David Street station water jetting area on June 3. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Reverend Horton Heat performs at Gaslight on June 6. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) The annual Casper PRIDE fashion show moves to downtown Casper on June 10. Panhandle state bull runner Cody Ballard is not happy looking at the scoreboard after his run at the 2019 CNFR on June 11 (Dan Cepeda, Oil City). (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Sheriff's assistant and camp counselor Justin Dorman is shot dead by officer K9 Jope during a protest at Camp POSTCARD on June 13, on Casper Mountain. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Bruce Hall and Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon in Casper on June 26, 2019. (Brittani Wert, Oil City) Michael Stack, as character Marvel Punisher, poses on June 26, in central Casper. Stack, 33, has been a comic book fan since childhood and is now a serious cosplay actor. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Jennifer Gallagher, RN, holds a newborn baby while Sarah Wilhelm, RN, prepares a car seat at Wyoming Medical Center on Friday, June 28, 2019. A mini baby boomer occupied the hospital this summer. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Child ducks while water is sprayed by tanks passing by during the 2019 Central Wyoming fair and rodeo parade on Tuesday, July 9, in downtown Casper. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Peter Veinbergs tosses his 9-month-old daughter Emerson into the air while waiting for Jalan Crossland to take the stage on Friday July 12 at David Street station. Peter and his wife Alicia have come from Sheridan to see Crossland, which they are trying to see as often as possible. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) People pour out onto the domed street during a home concert in a central Wyoming neighborhood on July 26. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Zach Hutchinson examines a three-fingered woodpecker before removing it from the net in July 18, on Casper Mountain. Hutchinson, community naturalist for the Audubon Rockies, leads bird banding operations to study the Casper bird population. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Fans line the barrier during the filming of Mark Chesnutt at the Beartrap Music Festival on August 4 on Casper Mountain. (Brittani Wert, Oil City) Kaylee Waller, center, is comforted by her sister Chloie Waller, 10, and sister-in-law Madison Klose, 11, as she becomes emotional by standing next to her newborn, Gypsy Weber, August 8. at Wyoming Medical Center. Gypsy's father, Garrett Weber, died before Gypsy's birth. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Jerry Kelly stands at his workstation where he cleans and operates the dry cleaning machines of Wardrobe Cleaners on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Kelly started as a delivery man in 1953 and eventually became co- owner. The 103-year-old company closed its doors this year. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Tehya Huseas is holding a scarlet macaw at the Metro Animal Shelter on August 12 in Casper. The animal was one of eight exotic and endangered birds rescued from a hoarding situation the previous month. They were taken to a Colorado bird sanctuary to be rehabilitated. Dozens of dogs rescued at the same time were also kept at Metro until new homes were found. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Children throw water balloons at a celebration for summer readers at the Boys & Girls Club on August 13 in Washington Park. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Jim Guith kisses his daughter, Maryann Beck-Guith, before her wedding on August 14 at the Wyoming Medical Center. The marriage was hastily postponed after Jim suffered a stroke the previous Friday and had to be hospitalized. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Music fans gather around picnic tables before the start of the Pops in the Park 2019 performance on August 24 in Washington Park. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Wyoming Boys & Girls Club general manager Ashley Bright is overwhelmed with emotion after being surprised by a painting by artist Casper Zach Pullen at the Boys & Girls Club Awards 2019 and a recognition breakfast on Wednesday August 28, at the Casper Events Center. This is Bright's 20th year with the organization. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) A crowd gathers at a dedication ceremony for a mural celebrating the life of the Reverend James Reeb on Wednesday, August 28, in downtown Casper. Reeb, an NCHS graduate, died after being defeated by white supremacists after taking part in a civil rights march in 1965 in Selma, Alabama. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Zoey Aldahash poses in front of her new Mediterranean cafe Sweet Zoey in the Sunrise Mall on August 27. Zoey and her husband seek asylum in the United States after fleeing the Islamic State regime in their hometown in Iraq. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Zayra Perez kisses her mother, Ruby Cardenas, as she heads into her first day of third year Tuesday, September 3, at Verda James. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Yasmina Dl Carmen Hand waves an American flag against her family during a naturalization ceremony at the Ewing T. Kerr Federal Courthouse on Tuesday, September 3. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Ballot boxes containing 23 veterans are seated in front of the Oregan Trail State Veterans Cemetery chapel after their service on September 18. The unclaimed remains were buried after receiving all military honors at the cemetery. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) The moon rises behind the pep group KWHS during the 2019 Oil Bowl at the NCHS on Friday October 11. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Rescuers meet on a cold morning for a meeting before continuing the search for Joseph Peterson left Hat Six Road Nov. 14. Peterson, 16, who is autistic, disappeared in rural areas after leaving his home on November 10. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Community members hold a prayer vigil on November 19 at Highland Park Church for Joey Peterson, missing since November 10. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Trees are ablaze with lights as Conwell Park is transformed into Holiday Square on Sunday, November 24, 2019. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) A couple stops for wedding photos in Washington Park during a snowstorm on November 30. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) Genesis Sanchez, fifth grade student, prepares for the cold while watching a drone photograph the event during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new addition to the elementary school of Park on Monday, December r 16. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)