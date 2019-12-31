Phones and more: the best of everything mobile since 2019

Loading...

Neither the most luxurious nor the cheapest: the most useful gadgets of 2019

Usually, these listings of year-end gadgets are dominated by expensive items, such as smartphones and monstrous desktops. This listing is different.

The best term is subjective, but after trying several smartphones, portable devices, tablets and other mobile devices over the past year, I have developed some informed opinions about the technology we use every day. Some devices are clearly the best for everyone, while others are champions in their particular ecosystem or target market.

My most popular ZDNet publication of 2019 was the list of the 10 best smartphones that I update regularly as new phones are released. The phones launched in 2019 were so good that it made it difficult to limit the publication to 10 phones. The first place was mainly occupied by the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus and the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren.

The best of 2019

I have some titles that I would like to give to the various mobile technologies that I reviewed in 2019.

The best smartphone in general

I recently updated my top 10 smartphone posts after all the important announcements of 2019 were completed. While it is not the current number one on the list, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro is the only phone I keep taking when I just want to pack a phone for everything. If I didn't write about phones here on ZDNet, the iPhone 11 Pro is the only phone I would have. It has the right size, has an incredible battery life, incorporates three cameras with all the functionality you could want, is regularly updated and has the best applications and services on a smartphone.

The most innovative smartphone

This was an easy choice and after spending more than a month with the Samsung Galaxy Fold, it was clearly the most innovative phone of 2019. I considered it my best smartphone in general, but with $ 2,000 and with some commitments due to the unique folding. Show I decided to call it with another category. It was a great joy to have a phone that served as a small tablet capable even though using several applications at once was not as productive. Samsung did a great job with the second release of this phone and I expect more innovations from Samsung in 2020.

The best smartphone value

OnePlus succeeded in securing a US wireless operator agreement. UU. In 2018 and continued in 2019 with T-Mobile, but the prices of its flagship models increased close to what we see of others. Google shook the mid-range market with its Pixel 3a that compromised very little by offering its incredible camera technology, the Android experience with regular updates and solid performance. Starting at just $ 399, the Pixel 3rd and 3rd XL were the best value smartphones in 2019. The OnePlus 7T was very close at $ 599, but for most people, the Pixel 3rd or 3rd XL were the best value in 2019.

The best Android smartphone

The potential was there for Google to take this title, but the short battery life prevents me from approving the Pixel 4. OnePlus is there with the 7T Pro and 7T, but the lack of water resistance and wireless charging They avoid being named. Therefore, I select the Galaxy Note 10 Plus as the best Android smartphone of 2019, especially for the company. Given my recent experiences with the Star Wars Special Edition, it is also the coolest phone wink. The Note 10 Plus has it all and, a couple of months after its launch, it also starts receiving the Android 10 / One UI 2 update. The S Pen is fantastic and the cameras provide results that make this phone win the recent MKBHD camera comparison contest.

The best iOS smartphone

The most popular iPhone of 2019 is probably the least expensive iPhone 11 and is an iPhone that will please almost everyone. However, the best iOS smartphone is the iPhone 11 Pro Max due to the long battery life, stainless steel and matte glass construction, triple rear camera configuration and more. It's too big for me personally, but it's the best Apple released in 2019.

The best camera on a phone

While Twitter and Instagram users may have chosen the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, I have to approve Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL for the best camera on a phone. Samsung and Apple offer excellent cameras and you can capture great photos with any flagship currently available. However, Google software is something special and almost all the photos you take with the Pixel 4 are good. It would have been an even easier choice if Google had an ultra-wide-angle camera, but even without it, the Pixel phone is still the best for photography. In terms of video, the Apple iPhone 11 series takes the cake and leaves all Android phones in the dust.

Better battery life

Apple finally heard some of us complaining about the battery life of the iPhone in recent years and decided to stop focusing on making their phones thinner. The iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 11 Pro are a bit thicker than the comparable iPhone models of 2018, but with this increase in thickness we see significant improvements in battery life. Apple has also dominated the waiting time and even with a very intense use of the camera, I have not yet seen my iPhone 11 Pro die before the end of very long days. The ASUS ROG Phone II is probably the phone with the longest battery life thanks to its huge 6,000 mAh battery, but it is not a phone that many will buy. Huawei phones are no longer available and are not considered for this title.

The best audio experience.

While LG, LG G8X, LG V50 and other flagship phones offer Quad DAC support and a solid cable audio experience, their speakers and Bluetooth audio leave much to be desired. The best audio I've heard on any smartphone, both wired and wireless, comes from the Apple iPhone 11. Its stereo speaker experience and Bluetooth volume / clarity have been hard to beat in 2019 and is often an area that is passed overlooked in smartphone reviews.

Best tablet

The Apple iPad line is hard to beat when it comes to tablets with very affordable offers and extremely powerful Pro models. Google Pixel Slate has seen amazing sales recently and is still my personal favorite due to its desktop web browser. Samsung's recent Galaxy Tab S6 is an incredible piece of hardware with an included S Pen and a design that holds the S Pen while charging it wirelessly. Samsung DeX functionality helps provide a desktop level experience and for the company I am choosing this Samsung tablet as the best tablet of 2019. It starts at just $ 549.99, which is an excellent price for an extremely capable 10.5-inch tablet. We thought that Android tablet manufacturers would give up and let Apple be the owner of this category, but Samsung showed that it is not ready to give up and still offers fantastic tablets that are worth considering.

Must read

Best smart watch

Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 5 this year with an always active display option that reduces battery life by half. The Apple Watch Series 4 is the best option for most and has been on sale on numerous occasions in late 2019. Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and most reviews indicate that it is the best smartwatch that Samsung has launched in a few years since it is less bulky than the popular Galaxy Watch while offering the same capacity. While the Apple Watch 4 is the best smartwatch for iPhone owners, I am choosing the Galaxy Watch Active 2 for the best smartwatch of 2019, since the AW4 was a 2018 release.

Best daily activity tracker

While Apple Watch owns the smart watch market, the Fitbit brand continues to be successful in the activity tracking market. The Fitbit Versa was popular in 2018 and the Versa 2 improved it with some new features and an updated Fitbit operating system. It will be interesting to see what impact Google's acquisition of Fitbit has on Fitbit hardware, but for now Versa 2 is one of the best health and fitness devices available today.

The best sports watch with GPS

Garmin continues to launch a series of excellent GPS sports watches, including the recent Darth Vader Legacy Saga series watch, and its smartphone and web interface are very powerful and useful for improving your health and fitness. However, I spent much of 2019 with the Polar Vantage V and a couple of updates in the second half of 2019 make it my favorite GPS sports watch available today. It remains one of the only sports watches with GPS with measured stroke power without any additional accessories. In addition to this unique feature, Polar focuses on overall health and fitness improvements with FitSpark, advanced sleep metrics, recovery measurement and training implementation, and the best configuration and execution of the training plan I have experienced.

Samsung glimpsed the Galaxy Fold 2 at the Samsung Developer Conference, while rumors recently emerged about the Galaxy S11 and the Pixel 4a. We will see some mobile technology announcements at CES in a couple of weeks, but the MWC in February will surely reveal even more in mobile technology. I look forward to continued advances in folding technology, camera quality and improved battery life in 2020.

What were your favorite mobile devices of 2019?

Affiliate Disclosure: ZDNet earns commissions on the products and services shown on this page.

Prior and related coverage:

The 10 best smartphones

All major smartphone launches have already passed and, as we approach the end of the year, the top ten are shaken after more widespread use of each. The ten phones are excellent and certain aspects make each one a possible candidate for the first position.

The best tablets for 2019: our best options

Whether you're looking for a tablet just to watch videos or one to replace your laptop, 2019 has brought many options.

The best technological gadgets of 2019

AirPods Pro. Sonos Move. Galaxy Note 10. See what else is on our list of the best technology devices of last year.