Phoenix stands up to humiliate Western United

United will play two more games at March Stadium in Ballarat (February 16 against Brisbane Roar and March 25 against Western Sydney) and although half of the stadium has not been open to fans and the ground is usually an oval of Australian football, this provided a much better atmosphere and feel at the cavernous GMHBA stadium in Geelong, their usual home patch.

Western looked unbalanced in the first half and although the introduction of Dario Jertec in the second half helped this problem, it was not enough to stop Wellington's momentum.

Rudan said during the week that he would try something different for his team to click in his possession and his solution was to play Jerry Skotadis as a selection midfielder, with three attacking midfielders – Scott McDonald , Max Burgess and Diamanti – in front of him and behind striker Besart. Berisha.

But when in possession, with the rear Connor Pain and Dylan Pierias advanced, the attacker from midfielder three turned into a group of five and Skotadis and the three backs of the United States seemed overwhelmed by the Phoenix when they had the ball deep, with few outlets to go through.

Berisha also seemed too often isolated.

United's best chances came from afar in the first period. Pierias intercepts twice and shoots towards Phoenix goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic, only one forcing a save. Diamanti made a dangerous cross at the end of the half but Berisha could not connect.

The Phoenix was much better in the future, as Reno Piscopo and Davila combined well.

The two had shots on goal before the clock stopped 20 minutes, while English striker Ball burned Andrew Durante in the 40th minute and shot to force a very good save from Filip Kurto.

But it wasn't until a minute later that Ball got a chance to buy this miss.

Aaron Calver is too committed to trying to intercept a pass to Davila. The Mexican gave Calver an idiotic look, turning him over and then bursting into the surface despite the pressure.

He slipped a pass through the middle of the box for Ball who tapped him at home, United's defense caught looking at the actual ball and not the Ball player who was free to score.

While United started the second half with two shots on goal, one from Diamanti going over the bar and McDonald then forcing a brilliant, if not lucky, except from Marinovic's legs, that meant nothing as the Phoenix took the lead.

Piscopo, enjoying a lively game, ran the ball with a goal just past Pierias to the edge of the box and played McCowatt through the box.

McCowatt tried to protect the ball and a United challenge was sent back to him. He hit the deflection in front of Kurto to score in the 55th minute.

Davila's goal was also impressive, after a sudden descent on the right flank and into the United area. It was his eighth goal of the season as he continues to fight for the gold boot and the best import gong of the season.

United were also fortunate not to have fallen to 10 men in the middle of the first half when combative midfielder Skotadis struck Ball's head with his elbow. VAR checked the challenge and inexplicably found it not worthy of examination by the referee in the field.

