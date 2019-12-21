Phoenix on fire but Sydney escapes from Wellington with a draw

Loading...

"It's part of football. I'm sure he wanted to score," said Wellington coach Ufuk Talay.

Sydney's six-game winning streak is now over – let's call it a seven-game unbeaten streak. Coach Steve Corica will be slightly concerned about his team's energy levels here, but if the hallmark of a quality team is the ability to produce results on bad days, it will not too worried.

"It is never easy to come here to get a result," said Corica. "We have shown great character on the part of our boys to come back for a point. I think we can learn from this match and we will certainly improve and we will continue."

The Sky Blues have Melbourne City at home after Christmas, but will not find Brandon O & # 39; Neill, who, according to Corica, will miss another two or three weeks with his knee injury.

The Phoenix, meanwhile, was fantastic and could realistically threaten A-League silverware this season if he could find a clinical advantage – the only thing he was systematically missing on Saturday.

Even with Milos Ninkovic appointed to the bench due to concerns over a minor calf problem, visitors seemed comfortable in the opening trade and took the lead in the 14th minute thanks to Adam Le Melt, who jumped at a chance that few other attackers would have recognized.

It only took a brief moment of confusion between Wellington defender Luke DeVere and goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic to know who would take care of Kosta Barbarouses' toes in the box.

In the end, it was Le Fondre who made it, sneaking their feet for a clever finish to leave them both in embarrassment.

But the Phoenix quickly set up and, for the rest of the half, watched by far the best side – playing through the Sky Blues at will with catchy football and taking a deserved 2-1 lead in the break.

Olyroo Reno Piscopo rectified things in the 25th minute, patiently waiting at the back post to snap a cross from David Ball, who had hung on a long pass on the left.

A scintillating blow 12 minutes later put Wellington in front. Weaving through the midfield with a series of short passes, he finished with a brace – Davila sent Piscopo to the right flank, ghost in the box to receive a perfect cross, then swept the ball over the half stolen with his non-preferred foot.

Sydney FC rebounded in the second period with the introduction of Ninkovic and rectified things in the 56th minute thanks to a free kick by Luke Brattan which escaped everyone except Steven Taylor, who unintentionally transformed the ball in its own net out of its belly.

The Sky Blues also had their own chances of winning – six minutes after Davila's goalkeeper Rhyan Grant released a center from substitute Trent Buhagiar when a simple touch would have restored their advantage.

