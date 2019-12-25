Phillip Lindsay of the Broncos says Raiders won't make it to the playoffs – The Reporter

Loading...

The NFL has established a path by which the Raiders can secure a place in the playoffs on Sunday. That's right, the playoffs are only five (not so easy) steps for the 7-8 Raiders.

First, the Raiders will need to beat the Broncos in Denver. After that …. well, it really doesn't matter, according to Phillip Lindsay of the Broncos.

"If they think they will come here and secure a playoff (spot), they have something else to come. … If they think they will come here and just get one, they are sadly wrong," the Denver runner told reporters on Tuesday.

In case Lindsay is wrong, we have included an attached box so you can follow it. In short, the Raiders will also need victories from the Ravens, Texans, Colts and (probably) the Patriots on Sunday.

If all those things happen, with 8-8 the Raiders would become the 13th team with a non-winning record in reaching the playoffs since the NFL went to a 16-game calendar in 1978.

The Raiders have been in this place, needing to win and then count on the help of other teams to reach the playoffs, twice before during the last week of a season. On both occasions, the Raiders got the necessary help, but dropped the ball. The playoffs were lost in 2011 when the Chargers beat them and, before that, in 1979 when they lost to the Seahawks.

If you like omens, the last time the Raiders arrived when they needed a victory last week to reach the playoffs was against the Broncos in 1993. The Raiders, then in Los Angeles, overcame two 17-point deficits separately for a Exciting 33-30 victory in overtime.

But regardless of how the Raiders do in Denver, they will end their time in Oakland with only one winning record in their last 17 years here. It is not exactly the kind of legacy they will be eager to drag with them to Las Vegas.

Here is a closer look at what to look for in what could be the last Oakland Raiders game:

ESSENTIALS OF THE GAME: Raiders (7-8) against Broncos (6-9) in Denver, Sunday, 1:25 p.m. in CBS. Possibilities: Broncos -3.5.

THREE REASONS FOR RATIERS OPTIMISM:

Keeping Lindsay under control

Phillip Lindsay is not having the impact he had last year as a rookie Pro Bowl runner, and the Raiders have kept him quite well locked in three games of his career. They have kept it less than 50 yards on the ground in their last two games against them. The Raiders' career defense is the eighth best in the league, allowing 100.0 per game, and kept Lindsay super fast just 43 yards in the season opener. Enter Sunday's game needing 42 more yards to reach 1,000 yards for the season. Keep in mind that he comes from his second best game of the season: he had 109 yards on the ground in a 27-17 victory over Detroit, although against a Lions race defense in 21st place. The Broncos could continue to focus on establishing the race through Lindsay, whose production has increased to an average of 16 carries per game since Week 11.

A smooth trip for Carr?

Derek Carr was not fired or beaten when he faced Denver to open the season, and there are reasons to believe he could operate in a clean pocket once again. The Broncos are in 17th place in the NFL with 38 catches and the Raiders offensive line is the sixth best qualified unit, since it allows the least amount of quarterback hits (47, for the sake of comparison, Miami has allowed the highest amount in 141), the second lowest with only 24. A low season of Von Miller has helped drag the Denver win rate to just 33 percent, 30 in the league. The score of 67.6 Miller passes by Pro Football Focus is the first time in his nine-year career that has a score below 85.0. In fact, in the previous two seasons, no one had a better pass rating than Miller. It hasn't helped Miller or the Broncos that Bradley Chubb, the Pro Bowl runner, got lost for the season with an ACL injury after week 4.

Josh Jacobs to come back?

The Raiders didn't need Josh Jacobs (shoulder injury) to beat the Chargers last week, but their chances of beating the Broncos would grow exponentially with his return on Sunday. Jacobs, who is only 300 yards from NFL leader Nick Chubb of Cleveland, despite missing two games, has 1,150 yards and is only 18 yards behind Marcus Allen (1,168 yards in 1984) for fourth place in the racing record of a Raiders season. . If Jacobs decides to leave, he would face a Denver defense that is ranked 18th against the race. The Broncos, which have yielded 269 yards by land to the Jaguars and 244 to the Bills this year, have allowed less than 90 yards by land only once in their last eight games.

THREE REASONS FOR RAIDERS PESIMISM:

Broncos' offensive line in Lock-down?

In his four starts, Drew Lock has shown that he is skilled enough to operate in a clean pocket: his pin rate is 103.0 when not pressed, unlike only 55.0 when he feels the heat. Fortunately for him, his line has done a solid job protecting him. Leading the way lately has been the left tackle Garett Bolles, who comes from the best game of his three-year career, according to Pro Football Focus analysis. Having never published a rating higher than 80.0, Bolles posted an overall rating of 93.3 against Detroit last Sunday. He did not allow pressures in 40 setbacks and led all the NFL tackles in more qualified career blocks. It doesn't hurt Denver that Oakland has the overall defense in 31st place, according to Football Outsiders. Mile High Airborne Problems

Derek Carr got his way with the Broncos pass defense in the first game: it was 22 of 26 for 259 yards, a touchdown and a passer rating of 121.0, but doubling that could be a challenge. Since then, the Broncos have become a fairly formidable pass defense: they occupy sixth place in the NFL. They have also done an excellent job covering the closed ends, which is not good news for Darren Waller. Much of the credit for the change in Denver rests with Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and the deep Justin Simmons. Harris is still strengthening, as he approaches his eighth consecutive season of not allowing a passer rating higher than 90.0. Simmons, 26, has become the best qualified security in the league, with a rating of 90.7 Pro Football Focus.

Great receiver of the Broncos

Courtland Sutton has quickly become one of the best young receivers in the game and a legitimate threat of deep passing. The 6-foot 4-inch, 216-pound player led AFC receivers with 16.2 yards per catch and also leads the league with 16 "big game" catches (25 yards or more). Sutton became Denver's favorite catcher after Emmanuel Sanders was switched to his 49ers and how he has 68 catches for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns. And now he faces the Raiders pass defense in 27th place.

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock. (AP Photo / Jack Dempsey

PROBABLE DIFERENCE-MAKER: Drew Lock.

It may not be Peyton Manning, but after going through guys like Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Case Keenum and Joe Flacco in the past four years, the Broncos believe they were finally able to find their quarterback franchise in Drew Lock . Surprisingly, the rookie is Denver's seventh starting quarterback since week 8 of the 2017 season. Lock is also the first Broncos quarterback to win three of his first four starts. On Sunday, Lock led the Broncos in five consecutive scores for the second time in three games. In the first 12 Denver games, their longest scoring streak was two units. "He has done enough to prove that he could definitely be the guy, and we are looking for that to be the case," Broncos freshman Vic Fangio said of Lock. Missouri's second assailant was 25 of 33 for 192 yards and a touchdown while compiling a 99.6 QB rating against Detroit.

PASS SEASONAL DIGITAL OFFER

If you have not already done so, we recommend you sign up for a digital subscription, which gives you access to all content on the Mercury News and East Bay Times websites. With your support, we can continue to bring these stories, and much more, to your screens. This is where to sign up for the season pass: Mercury News, East Bay Times.