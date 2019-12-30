Phillip Lindsay and Courtland Sutton get second-year milestones for the Broncos

Loading...

Phillip Lindsay flees from a Raiders defender on Sunday. Credit: Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports.

Unlike the last seasons, the Denver season finale this year was a much happier occasion.

First and foremost, the Broncos defeated rival Oakland Raiders 16-9, which was great because it also helped get the Raiders out of the playoffs. Denver finished the season at the top of the Rocky Mountains, 4-1 with Drew Lock in the center in his first five games. And considering that they started the year 0-4, a 7-9 final for the Broncos is solid.

A great reason why the Broncos won so many games to finish this campaign is due to the game of their young players.

Field Marshal Drew Lock has been special, adding mobility and an intrepid attitude to the position of the team's gunman. DaeSean Hamilton has really arrived since Lock took over, including his 65-yard game with a touchdown last week. Hamilton tied 65 yards again in his career on Sunday.

But the real stars have been Courtland Sutton and Phillip Lindsay.

Sutton has risen to greatness like a rocket this season. It has been his decisive year, during his second campaign. Starting with his 120-yard game in Week 1, Sutton played consistently throughout the season before making some outstanding plays.

His one-touch touchdown against the Cleveland Browns of Lock was sensational. An incredible underestimated work. The following week, Sutton caught his fifth and sixth touchdown of the year against the Los Angeles Chargers, including another crazy one-handed capture.

In the final victory of the season for the Broncos over rival Raiders, Sutton surpassed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. That happened at the beginning of the game before a Raiders defender hit him hard on the head, and then he was seen by a concussion on the bench.

Sutton, the second-round pick in 2018, was not the only player of that year to reach the 1,000-yard mark.

Phillip Lindsay, who was an unselected player that same year, won his 1,000-yard season for the second consecutive year. It was the first time a Broncos hit the 1,000-yard plateau in consecutive seasons since Clinton Portis did it in 2002-03. And, it was the first time in NFL history that a non-recruited lap accomplished the feat.

Lindsay was an instant superstar last year as a rookie, showing her bold career style and speed on the road at 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns with a second best in the NFL average 5.4 yards per carry. That happened in the 16th week of last year thanks to the relentless speed at which Lindsay hit the hole before the defenders could react.

While it was underutilized last season, it has been used a little more this year (13.75 carries per game) and it took Lindsay until the end of the season to reach the goal. He finished the game with 18 carries for 52 yards and 1,010 yards on the season. His 4.5 yards per carry were slightly less than last year, but they are still a very strong number.

With Lindsay, Sutton, Lock, Hamilton and many other young people in the Broncos, the future is bright in Mile High City. Both in attack and in defense.

Vic Fangio was able to turn this team around quickly and Denver's defense ranks in the top 10 in almost every major category, including the second in defense of the red zone.

It is possible that 2019 has ended once more in frustration, out of the postseason, but 2020 seems to bring many more bright spots.