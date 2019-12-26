Phillip Lindsay analyzes the growth of the Broncos, desire for better Raiders

Loading...

September 9, 2018; Denver, CO, United States; Denver Broncos runner Phillip Lindsay (30) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

While the 2019 season has been tough for the Denver Broncos, trust is building in the locker room about the future of the franchise.

The first half of the season was plagued with deficiencies and bad game, however, the team has improved as the season progresses. The Broncos have won three of their last four games and have the opportunity to end the year on a good note with a win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Oakland will come to the city seeking to secure a victory to keep his playoff possibilities alive, but the Broncos are determined to ruin their hopes.

"There's motivation anyway, every time you play against the Raiders," said Broncos runner Phillip Lindsay. “That is a rival game. Second, we lost them when we went there, now is the time for them to come to us. If they think they will come here and try to secure the playoffs, they have something to do because we are here to win the game. "

Denver has matched its win total last season and received a spark when rookie Drew Lock was interested as the starting quarterback for the Broncos.

"I see a team that is joining, that is building something and will be great for next year," said Broncos runner Phillip Lindsay. “Start with the quarterback. I think (QB) Drew (Lock) is doing a great job, and you are beginning to see glimpses of what you can do once you continue in the routine and really work with (Offensive Coordinator) Rich (Scangarello) outside of season. You will see someone who returns with much more confidence and can make plays for us. "

The Denver offensive has come to life since Lock became the head of the team, which has totally changed the narrative about this season.

Under the command of Joe Flacco and Brandon Allen, the Broncos fought and looked like a team with no vision. That said, Lock changed the team's perspective and has a tendency in the right direction on the stretch in 2019.

Denver had trouble closing the games early in the season, but they have improved sustainably in recent weeks.

"You are seeing something that, anyway, this year has been a difficult year because there have been many games that we could have or should have won." That is the difference, "Lindsay explained." Last year, you expected a victory. This year, we had them and let them go. That only shows growth from last year to this year, and shows growth from this year to next. Next year, you'll see that we can finish more. "

It is clear that the Broncos suffered numerous growth pains in the first part of the season, but they have improved significantly in the second half of the season.

Coach Vic Fangio seems to have control over his team, and coordinators Rich Scangarello and Ed Donatell have settled in their new roles.

In addition, the Broncos have seen players like Justin Simmons, Alexander Johnson and Courtland Sutton emerge as premium talents this season, which adds to their core of young players.

With age comes wisdom, and Lindsay thinks it's only here for the Broncos.

"Many of us will be in our third year, fourth year and that is really great," Lindsay said. "They say something about, usually their third year: players usually have a great year in their third year, and there are many of us." Hopefully, that is still true, and we go there, and run our business. "