Phil Spencer really likes Sony's approach to SSDs with the PS5

It is hard to believe that we are already moving towards the next generation of video game consoles. However, it is that time of the year when PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are coming out the door to make room for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. While we are still waiting for more information to come out for both platforms, Xbox Chief Phil Spencer made a comment on the PlayStation 5.

2020 is the year in which we are supposedly receiving both the PS5 and the XSX, but as we are now entering the year, we have many questions and now many answers for each system. Both Microsoft and Sony will present more of the latest platforms for the general public later this year, but one thing that each system is sporty will be SSD. In fact, Phil Spencer continued commenting on the SSD component that his competitors are also using.

While Phil Spencer will compete against Sony with his PS5, he is delighted to see that they have also moved to SSD. These are essentially hard drives that can run faster, shortening loading times and booting the system much faster. Similarly, these SSDs have been widely used in most PCs in recent years, which has proven to be a great improvement.

Unfortunately, that's where Phil Spencer's comments end, since he's probably still in the dark of what the PlayStation 5 will bring to the table. Certainly, we are eager to see what both console platforms offer for consumers and what the main options will be. Meanwhile, we have our initial breakthrough for the XSX that gives a look at the console design. You can watch that teaser video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0tUqIHwHDEc [/ embed]

Source: Gamerant, PC Hardware