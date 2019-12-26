Loading...

You can see the legendary record producer Phil Spector, who put on several eccentric wigs during his murder trial in 2009, wearing a long, hairless goatee in his latest police photo.

Spector sketches a wry smile and shows his gray knob while the convicted murderer turns 19 for a lifetime in a California prison for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson.

The producer of successful 80-year-old albums like "Imagine" by John Lennon and "Be My Baby" by Ronettes has been in jail for 10 years.

He will be eligible for probation in 2028.

Spector, known for creating a "Sound Wall" to accentuate the melodies in his recordings, is famous for his eccentric and sometimes violent behavior.

In an interview with People magazine, his wife Ronnie Spector explained how the producer adopted twins as a Christmas gift in 1971 without telling him anything.

"He never said:‘ Ronnie, what do you think we should do? Should we adopt twins? Nothing! It was all a surprise, and no woman wants live children as a surprise, "he told the magazine.

Clarkson, a 40-year-old actress, was found shot dead in the 8,700-square-foot, nine-room house lobby.

Jurors were taken to the castle to inspect the crime scene during two trials. The first trial ended in a null trial.

Phil Spector, left and Ronnie Bennett

Redferns

Mansion on top of the hill of Phil Spector, Castle of the Pyrenees

fake images

