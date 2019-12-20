Peyton Manning leads the list full of stars of the 10 best players of the Broncos decade

Loading...

DeMarcus Ware, Peyton Manning, Von Miller and Barack Obama celebrate the victory of the Denver Super Bowl 50. Credit: Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports.

While this decade is closing in four consecutive seasons of losing the playoffs, it has also been one to remember for the successes of the Denver Broncos.

It has been a roller coaster of emotions and victories and defeats in the last 10 years; Denver has seen five different coaches, but also went to two Super Bowls and emerged victorious in Super Bowl 50.

Leading the Broncos in this last decade have been a lot of interesting characters and some of the biggest stars in the history of Denver sports. We walk the path of memory and celebrate everyone here in the 10 best players of the decade of our Broncos.

10. Ryan Clady – Clady was the final draft pick of the Mike Shanahan era, dating back to 2008, and although he enjoyed some excellent years in the previous decade, Clady also retired in the first half of this current decade. The left tackle was the anchor of the offensive line, playing five years in this decade and winning three trips to the Pro Bowl and an All-Pro nod.

9. Emmanuel Sanders – Sanders was an old-school receiver showman in Denver from 2014 to mid-2019. After starting his career in Pittsburgh, Sanders really flourished as one of the best NFL slot receivers in Mile High City. He enjoyed three consecutive seasons with more than 1,000 yards received, including his career year in 2014 with 1,404 yards and nine touchdowns, each of the maximum. As his career with the Broncos evolved, he continued to be that deep-ball threat ready to prepare for a reception or receive a great blow and keep moving forward. And when he got up, he bowed to the crowd; What an artist!

In just 78 games with the team, Sanders finished No. 10 in the history of the Broncos in terms of yards received (5,361), seventh in receptions (404) and 12th in touchdowns (28).

Best moment: In week 7 of the 2018 season, Sanders left. Not only did he enjoy a 100-yard reception day, with a touchdown, but he also threw a touchdown to Courtland Sutton.

8. Aqib Talib – Talib was one of the bad guys in the "Air Exclusion Zone" accompanied by T.J. Living room. Yes, that elite high school was elite in the field, but they also had a lot of arrogance and toughness. Talib, who was penalized twice for personal fouls in Super Bowl 50, including a ridiculous entry with a face mask, received no criticism from anyone. He famously ripped the chain from Raiders catcher Michael Crabtree and didn't even receive a penalty. Wild. While he only played 58 games at Mile High City, Talib made 11 passes and scored in six of them, which is the most touchdowns scored by a Denver defender. It also ranks fourth at all times in Denver with passes defended (48).

Best moment: With the Broncos losing 13-9 in Week 1 of the 2015 season, Talib's 6th pick at the end of the game not only pushed Denver but also gave them the 16-13 victory to start their Super Bowl season with a victory .

7. Champ Bailey – Only four of Champ's seasons with Denver arrived in this decade, but he had to make the list. The newly anointed Hall of Fame member still made six passes, defended 34 pitches, forced a loose ball and recorded a sack in the last four years. Unfortunately, he was older and a shadow of his former self in Super Bowl XLVIII, the big loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The only thing that eluded Champ was to become champion.

Best moment: With the Broncos climbing four, on the road in Week 8 of the 2012 season, Champ chose Andy Dalton while trying to move on to A.J. Green. The Broncos got a score to expand their lead after the interception and finally won the game.

6. DeMarcus Ware – Speaking of the Hall of Fame; Canton, Ohio, will soon call DeMarcus Ware. In his three seasons with Denver, Ware was still a quarterback terrorist, with 21.5 catches in that span. When he wasn't getting catches, Ware kept hitting QB on the regular (48 QB hits) or hitting the ball in the scrimmage line (2) while he was with the Broncos. He even had three forced loose balls and a peak. During the 2014 season, he and Von Miller combined to get 24 captures, which made them the most talented duo on the edge. It cannot be missed that Ware helped teach Miller, transmitting the art of speeding up the pass, which Miller has recently done with the Pass Rushing Summit he organizes.

Best moment: In week 7 of 2014, Ware accumulated a three-catch game against the San Francisco 49ers, their most in a single fight with the Broncos.

5. C.J. Anderson – Anderson is another on a long list of excellent non-recruited teams found by John Elway after the draft. When he left the team, he was No. 9 of all time in terms of yards (3,051), tenth in touchdowns (20) and 13 in yards per game (52.6). He was the best in the goal line and an essential piece of the Broncos Super Bowl winning offense. Anderson was not only a great runner, but he was also a phenomenal blocker and a strong receiver off the field. He caught 104 passes for 849 yards and four touchdowns in his five years with the Broncos.

Best moment: The extra time in the final zone to beat the undefeated New England Patriots in the snow at Mile High City was magical. The Pats were 10-0 entering that game, but Anderson's 48-yard overtime sealed the Broncos victory and set the stage for the subsequent AFC Championship Game in Denver, as well.

4) Demaryius Thomas – Thomas won poor coverage with the Broncos for dropping football at key moments. And, simply by dropping the ball too often. The criticisms are justified, but Thomas is still the fourth best player of this decade and possibly the best receiver in the history of the Broncos.

His 9,055 receiving yards are second in team history, as are his 60 touchdowns, with Rod Smith as the all-time leader in those categories. And, its 665 receptions are third parties; All that came during this decade. D.T. It was a big and strong physical threat to the open catcher and once he had Peyton Manning throwing the ball at him, it really shone.

Best moment: Without a doubt, the best play of his career and possibly one of the biggest plays in the history of the Broncos was his 80-yard catch and the courtesy of Tim Tebow in the overtime playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in January. 2012. It was the fastest end to an overtime game in history.

3. Chris Harris Jr. – Harris is probably the best non-recruited free agent the Broncos have found, although the list is long (and even includes C.J. Anderson on this list). Harris has been an unconditional star, working and fighting for everything he has won. While he was quickly becoming one of the best closed cornerbacks in the league, football experts across the country were sleeping on "Strap Harris." His praise in his career is long: 523 tackles, 20 interceptions, 85 passes defended, four pick-6es, six forced loose balls, 10 QB strokes and 4.5 catches.

You can simply do everything and have done it for the past nine years, whether that means doing a tackle on a runner, covering receiver number 1 or playing in the slot.

2. Von Miller – Miller has already established himself as the best defender in Denver's history and all that success came during this decade. He was the AP Defensive Rookie of the year, an All-Pro three times, now he is the absolute leader of the Broncos in catches with 105 and was the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl 50.

What has been shocking and revealing of their otherworldly abilities is their permanence at their best for more than eight seasons. Miller is not a single trick pony, he uses his incredible speed to circumvent offensive tackles, but he has also developed the power race, the spinning movement (partly thanks to Ware) and also does stunts from time to time. . After accumulating those devastating bags that generally end in driving, Miller continues the show while dancing for all to see. And it's not just a phenomenal pass racer. Miller is one of the best defenders of his position annually.

Best moment: This one is easy: the 2.5-catch game against the then NFL MVP, Cam Newton, who looked like he couldn't be stopped in 2015, in Super Bowl 50. Miller pulled Newton twice and simultaneously "broke" the quarterback from Star field in that game while leading the Broncos to their third championship.

1. Peyton Manning – Manning is probably the best quarterback I've ever played for the Broncos, and that's nothing for John Elway. If we look at exactly what Manning did in Denver, as we did with everyone else, the numbers are still amazing.

He went to 17,112 yards, 140 touchdowns compared to 53 interceptions and his pin rate (101.7) was better than in Indianapolis. It is the second only to Elway in yards, touchdowns and victories in the history of the team, while it has the best percentage of completion by far.

Best: The 2013 Manning season was undoubtedly great; He put 55 scores on the board, a new NFL record. He also threw 10 touchdowns to five different players that year, another NFL record. When it was said and ended that season, the Denver offensive was the biggest offense of a season in NFL history.

Honorable mention: Phillip Lindsay – Lindsay has a relatively short resume compared to her contemporaries on this list, but her time in the NFL has certainly been memorable. As a rookie, he ran for more than 1,000 yards and became the first rookie not recruited to run to reach the Pro Bowl. In his rookie season, Lindsay averaged an average of 5.4 yards for best in the NFL per carry and is following him with another solid season and an average of 4.5 YPC. With another 151 yards in his last two games, the Colorado native will become the first Broncos runner to run for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons since Clinton Portis in 2002-03. Lindsay is our look towards the future and the positive aspects that await the Broncos.

Most honorable mention: Derek Wolfe, Knowshon Moreno, Wesley Woodyard, Courtland Sutton, Brandon Marshall (LB).