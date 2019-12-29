Pettersson and Markstrom lead Canucks over Kings

Loading...

VANCOUVER – Elias Pettersson scored his fourth goal of the season and Jacob Markstrom scored 49 saves when the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 at the Rogers Arena on Saturday night.

Jake Virtanen also scored his 11th of the year and Tyler Motte had his second for Vancouver (20-15-4).

Anze Kopitar and Tyler Toffoli scored a goal for Los Angeles (16-21-4), who played their second game in exactly the same number of nights after a 3-2 win in extra time on Friday in San Jose.

Jonathan Quick made 23 parades for the kings.

Markstrom started his ninth consecutive game since December 10, and improved his record to 5: 4-0 during that time when he clinched his 100th career NHL victory.

The kings were 0 for 3 in the power game while the Canucks were 0 for 1. It was the first time in six games that Vancouver did not score with the man advantage.

The story continues under the advertisement

In their first game action after a four-day holiday break, the Canucks appeared sluggish in the first play. Markstrom kept the game goalless when the kings recorded the first nine shots of the game, and looked particularly sharp when he stopped Adrian Kempe four minutes later during the give-and-go with Blake Lizotte.

Virtanen got Vancouver 9:38 on the board to play in the first. He landed a large rebound from his own shot near the right boards and fired the puck high above an outstretched quick.

Motte doubled Vancouver's lead within 28 seconds to play in the opening frame. He watched a Pettersson rush and shot a quick shot over Quick's glove to the other side.

The kings continued their pressure in the second period, with Markstrom's greatest rescue coming from a Toffoli runaway. On the 25th Los Angeles shot of the game, with 8:08 left in the middle, King's captain Kopitar got his team on the scoreboard. He stuck a loose puck between the posts and Markstrom's outstretched right foot for his team-leading 15th goal of the year.

Shots after two periods were 30-17 for Los Angeles.

The Kings linked the game 2-2 at 6:46 in the third section when Toffoli found a loose puck just outside of Vancouver.

It only took Vancouver 19 seconds to connect with J.T. Miller feeds Pettersson in a hurry for his 18th goal of the year.

The story continues under the advertisement

That was enough when Markstrom stopped 20 out of 21 shots in the third shot.

The Canucks are now 3-0-0 against the Kings this season, ending their vacation with a 4-1-0 record. Saturday's win brings Vancouver 44 points and ties it to Edmonton Oilers for second place at the Western Conference. The Canucks play another important division game on the road against the Calgary Flames (20-15-5) on Sunday.

The win is the fourth in a row in Vancouver, the second this year. The first home game of the season against the kings took place on October 9th.

NOTES: Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davis turned on the siren in the Rogers Arena to start the game. The New York Yankees pitcher James Paxton from Maple Ridge, BC was also present. The Canucks celebrated their 50th anniversary. Canucks defender Jordie Benn was a good scratch for the second game in a row, while Oscar Fantenberg dressed for his 100th career NHL game … The Kings are 4-2-2 in their last eight street games. You will return home on Tuesday to face the Philadelphia Flyers.

This Canadian Press report was first published on December 28, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Canucks (t) Canucks Hockey (t) Hockey (t) National Hockey League (t) NHL (t) Vancouver Canucks (t) Vancouver Hockey (t) Vancouver Sport (t) Sport